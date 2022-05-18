'Maryland Business Adapts' Speakers and Itinerary Set, Spaces Available

COLLEGE PARK, Md., May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Center for Global Business (CGB) at the University of Maryland's Robert H. Smith School of Business has announced the speaker lineup for Maryland Business Adapts 21-22 on Friday, June 3, 2022, at World Trade Center Baltimore.

The program, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m., will showcase Maryland-based exporting companies that have demonstrated resilience through the ongoing pandemic and connect participants and their companies to resources to compete globally. Spaces are available. Prospective attendees can register via https://go.umd.edu/qjH.

Keynote speaker Julius Robinson, Marriott International's chief sales and marketing officer for the U.S. and Canada, will follow opening remarks by Maryland Secretary of Commerce Mike Gill, Maryland Smith Dean Prabhudev Konana and CGB Executive Director Rebecca L. Bellinger.

The program will transition to Maryland Smith Research Professor and CGB Academic Director Kislaya Prasad moderating a panel of representatives of the Maryland companies selected for special recognition at the event for demonstrating innovative ways to adapt to global economic shocks – through rapid response to volatile conditions and managing international risk. These companies are Amethyst Technologies and ClearMask, both of Baltimore; Coherent Technical Services of Lexington Park; Orbis Technologies of Annapolis; and WSC of Frederick.

Following a lunch, the event will close with Maryland Smith faculty expert presentations: "Building Resilience Where It Matters Most" by Oliver Schlake, a clinical professor, business consultant, entrepreneur and researcher; and "Blockchain and Digitization to Enable Resilient Global Supply Chains" by Tejwansh Anand, a clinical professor and academic director of Smith's MS in Information Systems program.

The event opens at 8 a.m. with an opportunity for networking over a continental breakfast. For more information, go to the Maryland Business Adapts homepage or email the CGB at smithglobal@umd.edu.

This event is supported in part by CIBE, a Title VI grant administered by the U.S. Department of Education.

