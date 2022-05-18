Equitable Announces Election Of Directors

TORONTO, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Equitable Group Inc. (TSX: EQB) (TSX: EQB.PR.C) (TSX: EQB.R) announced today the ten nominees listed in the management information circular dated March 31, 2022 were elected as directors of Equitable at the virtual annual and special meeting of shareholders held earlier today. The results of the proxy vote are set out below.
Nominee
Votes For
% For
Votes Withheld
% Withheld
Michael Emory
19,809,143
96.14%
795,081
3.86%
Susan Ericksen
20,083,087
97.47%
521,137
2.53%
Kishore Kapoor
20,330,306
98.67%
273,918
1.33%
Yongah Kim
20,582,694
99.90%
21,530
0.10%
David LeGresley
20,395,037
98.98%
209,187
1.02%
Lynn McDonald
19,847,522
96.33%
756,702
3.67%
Andrew Moor
20,587,536
99.92%
16,688
0.08%
Rowan Saunders
20,308,514
98.56%
295,710
1.44%
Vincenza Sera
20,036,560
97.24%
567,664
2.76%
Michael Stramaglia
20,050,262
97.31%
553,962
2.69%
The detailed results on all matters voted on at the annual and special meeting of shareholders will be available on www.equitablebank.ca and through Canadian securities regulators at www.sedar.com.
About Equitable Bank
Equitable Group Inc. trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: EQB) (TSX: EQB.PR.C) (TSX: EQB.R) and serves more than 340,000 Canadians through its wholly owned subsidiary Equitable Bank, Canada's Challenger Bank™. Equitable Bank has a clear mandate to drive change in Canadian banking to enrich people's lives. Founded over 50 years ago, Equitable Bank provides diversified personal and commercial banking and through its EQ Bank platform (eqbank.ca) has been named the top Schedule I Bank in Canada on the Forbes World's Best Banks 2022 and 2021 lists. Please visit equitablebank.ca for details.
Investor contact:
Media contact:
Richard Gill
Jessica Kosmack
Vice President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations
Senior Manager, Communications
investor_enquiry@eqbank.ca
jkosmack@eqbank.ca
416-513-3638
647-600-2512
