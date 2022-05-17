Volvo Trucks opens battery plant in Belgium

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Volvo Trucks is opening its very first battery assembly plant. Located in Ghent, Belgium, the plant will supply ready-to-install batteries for Volvo Trucks' full electric heavy-duty trucks.

"This investment shows our strong commitment to electrifying truck transportation. By 2030, at least 50 percent of all trucks we sell globally will be electric and by 2040, we will be a carbon-neutral company," says Roger Alm, President of Volvo Trucks.

In the new battery plant, cells and modules from Samsung SDI will be assembled into battery packs that are tailor-made for Volvo Trucks´ heavy-duty electric range: Volvo FH, Volvo FM and Volvo FMX. Series production starts in the third quarter of this year.

Shorter lead times and increased circularity

Each battery pack has a capacity of 90 kWh and the customer can choose to have up to six battery packs (540 kWh) in a truck. The number of batteries depends on each customer's specific range and load capacity demands.

"By integrating the battery assembly process in our production flow, we can shorten lead times for our customers and secure high-performing batteries, while at the same time increase circularity," says Roger Alm.

Volvo Trucks´ batteries are designed so that they can later be remanufactured, refurbished and reused. The plant itself is powered by 100% renewable energy.

Electric solutions for most transport needs

With production of three heavy-duty full electric models starting this year in Europe, Volvo Trucks will offer a total of six electric truck models globally, covering everything from city distribution and refuse handling to regional transport and construction work.

"We started series-production of electric trucks already in 2019 and are leading the market both in Europe and North America. With the rapid development of charging networks, and improvements in battery technology, I am convinced that we will see a rapid transformation of the entire truck industry in the very near future," says Roger Alm.

Volvo Trucks supplies complete transport solutions for discerning professional customers with its full range of medium- and heavy-duty trucks. Customer support is provided via a global network of dealers with 2,200 service points in about 130 countries. Volvo trucks are assembled in 13 countries across the globe. In 2021 approximately 123,000 Volvo trucks were delivered worldwide. Volvo Trucks is part of the Volvo Group, one of the world's leading manufacturers of trucks, buses, construction equipment and marine and industrial engines.

