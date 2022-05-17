VIRGINIA BEACH'S LUXURY CAVALIER RESORT WELCOMES THE RETURN OF ALL SPRING AND SUMMER SIGNATURE EVENTS

Making memories is no longer a memory itself! All Signature Events, Socials, and Activities return to the luxury Cavalier Resort, and promise to be bigger and better than ever before!

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This year, the Cavalier Resort welcomes back its full lineup of spring and summer events, after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Formerly a Resort known for its extensive variety of both grand Cavalier Signature Events and intimate socials, visitors and locals alike can look forward to the Resort returning to its original pre-pandemic event schedule - and then some.

The Cavalier Resort, located at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront. (PRNewswire)

A resort. One that guests don't need to leave in order to experience the best that Virginia Beach has to offer.

The Cavalier Resort has been approved for its full schedule of ticketed Cavalier Signature Events, including the Cavalier Derby Day (Kentucky Derby Celebration) and the Symphony on the Lawn (featuring the Virginia Symphony Orchestra). Socials such as popular Wednesday evening Garden Parties are now scheduled May through August, and holidays such as Independence Day will once again include lawn activities and live entertainment for the whole family to enjoy.

As for resort hotel guests and Residents, exclusive events and activities will once again be scheduled on recurring days throughout the Spring and Summer months, including the newly launched Cavalier Kid Zone, fitness-focused programming, opportunities for kid-free escapes for the adults, and fun for the entire family. These activities range from exotic animals, crafts, and live mermaids for the kids, to Zumba, wine tastings and meditation & mimosas for the adults. To cap off these eventful days, the Resort offers Full Moon parties, Movies on the Lawn, and Sunken Garden S'mores for the whole family.

"The Cavalier Resort is intended to be just that: A resort. One that guests don't need to leave in order to experience the best that Virginia Beach has to offer. From resort-wide charging privileges for amenities to exclusive activities, plus grand event and holiday celebrations, there is always something going on at the Resort each day," said Bruce Thompson, CEO of Gold Key | PHR. "Now that we have gotten through the peak of the pandemic, we are able to return to that original caliber of hosted activities and events, which we intend to expand on."

An exciting new addition to the Cavalier Resort schedule, is the all-new partnership with The Beach rosé by Whispering Angel. The Cavalier Resort is slated to become the only The Beach by Whispering Angel partner launch in the Mid-Atlantic. To kick off this partnership, locals and guests alike will be invited to attend, at NO charge, The Beach Rosé By Whispering Angel kick-off party on June 5, complete with a transformed Beach Grill, DJ, and featured Whispering Angel rosés. To compliment this partnership, Whispering Angel rosés will be available at the Stop & Smell The Rosé Garden Parties, and an all-new Sunday Happy Hour – Rosé All Day – at the Cavalier Beach Bar & Grill, featuring a DJ takeover and special pricing on The Beach, Whispering Angel, and The Rock rosés. This rosé is also a proud supporter and partner to the Virginia chapter of the Surfrider Foundation – dedicated to the protection and enjoyment of the world's ocean, waves, and beaches.

With all that the Resort is scheduled to host this spring and summer, event access will once again require tickets and/or hotel reservations to monitor attendance. Up to date event and activity information can all be found at CavalierResortVB.com.

About The Cavalier Resort

The Cavalier Resort is a collection of historic and modern hotels, a luxury beach club and private residences offering guests the finest accommodations, signature amenities, resort-wide charging privileges, and unparalleled views of Virginia's coast. The Cavalier Resort includes the exquisitely restored Historic Cavalier Hotel and Beach Club, the panoramic Marriott Virginia Beach Oceanfront, and construction is underway on an equally impressive third hotel which is scheduled to open in early 2023. When the $350MM masterplan is complete, the Cavalier Resort will be an all-in one destination with a vast collection of 548 guest rooms, multiple meeting spaces, 6 indoor/outdoor swimming pools, 2 fitness centers, 8 restaurants, an onsite distillery, and an expansive full-service spa. While the recently restored Historic Cavalier Hotel blends classic southern charm with rich vibrant colors, complemented by elevated services and amenities, the new Marriott Virginia Beach Oceanfront Hotel exudes a less-formal luxury and contemporary aesthetic inspired buy its prominent beach front location. The two magnificent properties are connected by lush and meticulously manicured lawns, gardens, and outdoor social spaces, creating a one-of-a-kind resort experience, rivaled only by the finest destinations in the world.

The Cavalier Resort is located at 4200 Atlantic Ave, Virginia Beach VA. All information, including events, activities, and booking at the Historic Cavalier Hotel and Marriott Virginia Beach Oceanfront, can be found at CavalierResortVB.com.

