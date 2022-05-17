SERVOS ANNOUNCED AS FIRST PARTNER TO CREATE PUBLIC SECTOR OFFERING BUILT ON SERVICENOW'S NEW PUBLIC SECTOR DIGITAL SERVICES PRODUCT

Servos and ServiceNow deliver packaged business capabilities that improve Government CX in months

RICHMOND, Va., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Servos, a human-first, digital transformation consultancy, announced today they are the first partner to create a Public Sector offering, ServosGov, built on the newly-released ServiceNow Public Sector Digital Services product. The ServosGov offering will help governments provide citizens with consumer-grade experiences, allowing them to get answers, view personalized content and access chat support from any platform or device. As a part of the ServiceNow Partner Program, Servos has worked with multiple governments at the state, county, and municipal level to deliver an intuitive, automated framework for providing digital citizen services, ensuring that each implementation suits the unique needs of the governing body.

"ServiceNow's launch of Public Sector Digital Services shows the company's commitment to government digital transformation, and we are pleased to incorporate the additional functionality into the first-class services we deliver to governments," said Will Loving, CEO of Servos. "Our ServosGov offering is built to answer many of the common challenges that state and local governments face in serving the public in a modern, efficient manner, and Public Sector Digital Services is a natural fit for the work we do," Loving continued.

The launch of Public Sector Digital Services furthers our mission to create great customer experiences – in this case, constituent experiences- from request to resolution," said Terence Chesire, VP, Customer and Industry Workflows, ServiceNow. "Servos has a track record for helping our public sector customers successfully execute digital transformation, across a range of technology landscapes. We are thrilled to partner to bring this new product to more public sector customers, so that governments of any size can be more accessible, responsive, and transparent."

Most recently, Servos and ServiceNow have partnered with the State of South Dakota for the redesign and implementation of their digital citizen services portal at www.SD.gov. When asked about the state's partnership with Servos, Chief Technology Officer Pat Snow stated: "Servos has been instrumental in our efforts to digitize the way the State of South Dakota does business and provides services and information to our citizens. Their expertise and passion for government service makes them a great partner. They not only work to digitize existing services but look for innovative ways to make service delivery more efficient and easier for both our staff and our citizens."

Servos also announced that their team will deliver the first completed implementation of Public Sector Digital Services for one of the largest counties in the US, due to go live later this year.

Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, Servos is a ServiceNow Premier Partner that specializes in co-creating digital, human-first solutions for state and local government organizations that provide great experiences for citizens and employees. To learn visit www.servos.io.

