Oatey Co. Names J&K Sales 2021 Wholesale Manufacturer Representative of the Year, Introduces Inaugural Bob Bender Legacy Award

CLEVELAND, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oatey Co., a leading manufacturer in the plumbing industry since 1916, recently named J&K Sales the top performing manufacturer representative for its Wholesale Business Unit in 2021, recognizing the agency's exceptional partnership and accomplishments in support of Oatey Co. and its companies. In addition, Oatey named Chase Freeman, Vice President, Spirit Group, the inaugural winner of its Bob Bender Legacy Award.

J&K Sales, whose partnership with Oatey spans nearly 20 years, earned the title of Wholesale Manufacturer Representative of the Year because of their exceptional work, perseverance and passion throughout 2021. They delivered exceptional sales results for 2021, across budget targets, new product sales and more. In addition, through consistent investments in their business – such as training, associate development and team growth – J&K has positioned themselves for ongoing success.

"Oatey's manufacturer representatives are an extension of our team and we are extremely grateful for their hard work and dedication," said Patrick Aquino, Vice President, Wholesale Sales at Oatey Co. "J&K Sales has built a phenomenal team in the New England states. They are strong in all segments, and I only see them getting stronger. Congratulations to them on this well-deserved honor."

Oatey also recognized Chase Freeman of Spirit Group as the inaugural winner of the Bob Bender Legacy Award. Prior to his death in 2018, Bender spent his 42-year career in sales at Oatey, during which time he forged indelible relationships with customers and industry partners. His legacy and contributions will continue to serve as an example and inspiration to Oatey team members and partners for years to come.

Freeman was selected for the Bob Bender Legacy Award because of his passion, creative energy and willingness to go above and beyond for Oatey in both the rough plumbing and waterworks markets. His ability to think outside the box enables him to drive impressive sales results, and he consistently demonstrates perseverance in support of Oatey and its brand.

"Congratulations to Chase on being the well-deserved winner of the Bob Bender Legacy Award," said Aquino. "His dedication, no-quit attitude and enthusiasm for this industry are a true reflection of Bob's legacy, and I know Bob would be proud to see Chase receive this recognition. We are so appreciative of his contributions."

Since 1916, Oatey has provided reliable, high-quality products for the residential and commercial plumbing industries, with a commitment to delivering quality, building trust and improving lives. Today, Oatey operates a comprehensive manufacturing and distribution network to supply thousands of products for professional builders, contractors, engineers and do-it-yourself consumers around the world.

Oatey is based in Cleveland, Ohio, and has locations in the United States, Canada, Mexico and China. For more information, visit www.oatey.com, call (800) 321-9532 or follow Oatey on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn or Instagram.

