MRI Software Expands Global Executive Team to Support Rapid Growth and Innovation

MRI adds key leadership roles in sales, services and revenue operations; expands John Ensign's role to President and Executive Managing Director of North America

SOLON, Ohio, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MRI Software, a global leader in real estate solutions, has named three experienced technology leaders to key senior vice president roles in sales, services and revenue operations – in addition to broadening company President John Ensign's role to Executive Managing Director of North America. The company announces that it has appointed Sherry Lautenbach as Senior Vice President (SVP) of North America Sales, Eric Walsh as SVP of Global Services, and Jamie Brown as SVP of Global Revenue Operations.

MRI Software logo (PRNewsfoto/MRI Software) (PRNewswire)

"I'm thrilled to welcome Sherry, Eric and Jamie to MRI's seasoned executive team," says Patrick Ghilani, MRI's Chief Executive Officer. "As we continue to grow, their expertise will be a key factor in helping MRI clients get the most value from our solutions. Additionally, John Ensign's expanded role supports our goal to better serve each of our markets and deliver exceptional client experiences. His strategic leadership and significant contributions to MRI make him well positioned to lead the North American region of our business."

Over the last five years, MRI has significantly grown its global footprint and capabilities to support clients in key regions around the globe. In the last three years alone, the company has been named to the Inc. 5000 list twice, seen revenues grow by 128%, and expanded its operations in Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa while strengthening its position across the North American marketplace.

In her new role, Lautenbach oversees the North American sales team and the global partner team, applying her strategic expertise to give clients more opportunity to create the software ecosystem that works best for their business. Before joining MRI, she was SVP of Global B2B Sales at PROS, which provides artificial intelligence-based ecommerce solutions. Previous roles include SVP of Cloud Sales for Key Accounts at Oracle, SVP Americas Sales at Nutanix, and General Manager for the Distribution Market, North America at IBM, where she was a member of the 300-member Senior Leadership Team driving strategy, execution and transformation.

Walsh brings nearly two decades of enterprise software leadership and expertise to MRI's professional services, managed services, client success and client operations teams. He is responsible for ensuring client journey excellence and maximizing value realization for each customer's business. Previously, Walsh was the VP of Professional Services and Operations for NCR, a fortune 500 software and services company. Before that, he held senior leadership roles at SunGard, FIS and PowerSchool.

Brown oversees strategy, operations and enablement across MRI's revenue teams – playing a pivotal role in driving global sales effectiveness and maximizing revenue growth worldwide. A seasoned strategic leader with a strong track record of building and scaling global operations, she previously served as SVP of Global Revenue Operations at Syniti, a global leader in data migration. Before that, she worked at SAP for more than 15 years, holding a series of leadership roles in operations, strategy and total rewards.

In adding Executive Managing Director of North America to his role as President of MRI, Ensign is now directly responsible for the overall success of the North American arm of the business. The new role mirrors the regional leadership structure already in place for EMEA and APAC and positions MRI's North American region to maximize success for clients. Holding a number of roles at the company since joining in 2010 – including Chief Legal Officer – Ensign also oversees MRI's shared services, which include global client support, mergers and acquisitions, litigation, talent management, employee relations, and benefits.

About MRI Software

MRI Software is a leading provider of real estate software solutions that transform the way communities live, work and play. MRI's open and connected, AI-first platform empowers owners, operators and occupiers in commercial and residential property organizations to innovate in rapidly changing markets. MRI has been a trailblazer in the PropTech industry for over five decades, serving more than two million users worldwide. Through innovative solutions and a rich partner ecosystem, MRI gives real estate companies the freedom to realize their vision of building thriving communities and stronger businesses. For more information, please visit mrisoftware.com.

