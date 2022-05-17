Justin Connor Named Executive Director for The Center for Industry Self-Regulation, a Foundation Created by BBB National Programs

MCLEAN, Va. , May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recognizing a timely opportunity to promote and grow the next generation of independent industry self-regulation programs, The Center for Industry Self-Regulation today named Justin Connor as its inaugural Executive Director. The announcement was made by Eric D. Reicin, President and CEO, BBB National Programs, the non-profit organization that is the leading operator of industry self-regulation programs in the U.S.

BBB NP Logo (PRNewsfoto/BBB National Programs, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Connor, a business leader with twenty-five years' legal and regulatory experience in private practice, government, and with leading global organizations, will collaborate with industries to incubate new self-regulation initiatives, lead research to address emerging industry challenges, and accelerate efforts to educate the public about the benefits of industry self-regulation.

Before joining the 501(c)(3) foundation, which was formed by BBB National Programs in 2020, Connor directed two key programs at the Association of Corporate Counsel (ACC), one focused on chief legal officers and the other working with large corporate legal teams.

"Justin Connor made his mark at ACC by creating innovative executive programs that brought together a cross-section of leaders of corporate legal departments pursuing common goals," said Reicin, who also serves as president and CEO of the foundation. "I am excited about what he is about to build at The Center for Industry Self-Regulation, where we are primed to leverage the pre-existing work of BBB National Programs to unleash the potential for independent industry self-regulation to play a key role in enhancing consumer trust in business."

"I am thrilled about this opportunity to align with Eric Reicin and his talented team at BBB National Programs to help build and grow The Center for Industry Self-Regulation," said Connor. "I am excited to lead the research and development of new independent self-regulatory programs, and to advance the work already underway in our CISR Self-Regulation Incubator, including our initiatives related to teenage privacy and the use of AI in recruiting and hiring."

Prior to his role at ACC, Connor practiced law in-house for seven years, including executive experience advising a satellite communications operator and a mobile security company in Northern Virginia. His global background includes working in Dubai, UAE as the head of legal and regulatory affairs for a sovereign investor in telecommunications and private law practice with the largest law firm in the Gulf region.

Earlier in his career, Connor served as an attorney at the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) for almost six years on global M&A transactions, rulemakings, and inter-agency proceedings. In 2004, he was selected as a U.S. Fulbright fellow to teach law and research in Beirut, Lebanon. Before joining the FCC, Connor was an associate in antitrust litigation at Heller Ehrman White & McAuliffe, LLP in Washington DC. Before that, he taught law in Chisinau, Moldova as Visiting Professor with the Civic Education Project.

About CISR: The Center for Industry Self-Regulation (CISR), BBB National Programs' 501(c)(3) non-profit foundation, was created to harness the power of independent, industry self-regulation to empower U.S. business accountability. CISR is dedicated to education and research that supports responsible business leaders developing fair, future-proof best practices, and to the education of the general public on the conditions necessary for industry self-regulation. To learn more, visit industryselfregulation.org.

About BBB National Programs: BBB National Programs is where businesses turn to enhance consumer trust and consumers are heard. The non-profit organization creates a fairer playing field for businesses and a better experience for consumers through the development and delivery of effective third-party accountability and dispute resolution programs. Embracing its role as an independent organization since the restructuring of the Council of Better Business Bureaus in June 2019, BBB National Programs today oversees more than a dozen leading national industry self-regulation programs, and continues to evolve its work and grow its impact by providing business guidance and fostering best practices in arenas such as advertising, child-directed marketing, dispute resolution, and privacy. To learn more, visit bbbprograms.org.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BBB National Programs