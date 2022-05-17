JupiterOne Earns 2022 Great Place to Work Certification™

MORRISVILLE, N.C., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JupiterOne, the security industry's leading cyber asset attack surface management (CAASM) platform provider, is proud to announce the company has been Certified™ by Great Place to Work®. The prestigious award is based entirely on current employees' experiences working at JupiterOne. This year, 98% of employees said the company is a great place to work – 41 points higher than the average U.S. company.

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention, and increased innovation.

JupiterOne is deeply committed to improving diversity, equity, and inclusion in the technology industry. The foundation of the company's success is its people. Providing an environment where people can do their best work while feeling supported, respected, and valued is the bedrock of fostering an inclusive culture.

JupiterOne fuels success for security professionals, customer-first organizations, their businesses, and the world with deeper data and actionable insight to help security teams propel their organizations and digital transformations forward. The company's technology is the first cloud-native cyber asset attack surface management (CAASM) platform built on a graph data model to expose the complex relationships between cyber assets. It enables users to create and manage their entire security process, from policy creation to compliance and certifications to operating a secure cloud infrastructure while their companies quickly grow and evolve.

According to Great Place to Work research , job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits, and have a fair chance at promotion.

Erkang Zheng, Founder and CEO at JupiterOne

"JupiterOne is proud of our diverse team of employees and our modern work culture, which embraces the essential ideals of diversity, equity, inclusion, and openness, that have helped us earn this notable national recognition as a Great Place to Work. We want to thank our employees for their strong commitments that have driven JupiterOne to rapid growth and continued success over the past year."

Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place to Work

"Great Place to Work Certification™isn't something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience. It's the only official recognition determined by employees' real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that JupiterOne is one of the best companies to work for in the country."

About JupiterOne

JupiterOne is a cyber asset attack surface management (CAASM) platform company that provides visibility and security into your entire cyber asset universe. Using graphs and relationships, JupiterOne provides a contextual knowledge base for an organization's cyber asset operations. With JupiterOne , teams can discover, monitor, understand, and act on changes in their digital environments. Cloud resources, ephemeral devices, identities, access rights, code, pull requests, and much more are collected, graphed, and monitored automatically by JupiterOne.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

