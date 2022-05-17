Johnson Controls to present at the 15th Annual Wolfe Research Global Transportation & Industrials Conference

Published: May. 17, 2022 at 9:34 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago

CORK, Ireland, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI), the global leader for smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, will present at the 15th Annual Wolfe Research Global Transportation & Industrials Conference. Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Olivier Leonetti will participate on Thursday, May 26, 2022, at 9:45 a.m. EDT.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the company's website at: http://investors.johnsoncontrols.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations.

About Johnson Controls

At Johnson Controls (NYSE:JCI), we transform the environments where people live, work, learn and play. As the global leader in smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, our mission is to reimagine the performance of buildings to serve people, places and the planet.

Building on a proud history of more than 135 years of innovation, we deliver the blueprint of the future for industries such as healthcare, schools, data centers, airports, stadiums, manufacturing and beyond through OpenBlue, our comprehensive digital offering.

Today, with a global team of 100,000 experts in more than 150 countries, Johnson Controls offers the world's largest portfolio of building technology and software as well as service solutions from some of the most trusted names in the industry.

Visit www.johnsoncontrols.com for more information and follow @Johnson Controls on social platforms.

INVESTOR CONTACTS: 

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Ryan Edelman                  
Direct: +1 609 720 4545
Email: ryan.edelman@jci.com                                  

Karen Tognarelli
Direct: +1 571 214 7744
Email: karen.tognarelli@jci.com 



Michael Gates
Direct: +1 414 524 5785
Email: michael.j.gates@jci.com 

Michael Isaac
Direct: +41 79 694 14 62
Email: michael.isaac@jci.com

Johnson Controls Logo. (PRNewsFoto/JOHNSON CONTROLS, INC.) (PRNewsFoto/)
Johnson Controls Logo. (PRNewsFoto/JOHNSON CONTROLS, INC.) (PRNewsFoto/)(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/johnson-controls-to-present-at-the-15th-annual-wolfe-research-global-transportation--industrials-conference-301549221.html

SOURCE Johnson Controls International plc

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.