Grace Gaustad & the BLKBX PROJECT win 2022 Shorty Awards "Silver Distinction in Social Good"

LOS ANGELES, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The BLKBX PROJECT has earned the Silver Distinction in Social Good in the 2022 Shorty Awards. Every year the Shorty Awards–an international awards competition honoring the best of social media and digital–recognizes a brand's or non-profit's excellence in running a social good campaign that increases awareness or inspires action for a cause.

Grace Gaustad & the BLKBX PROJECT win 2022 Shorty Awards (PRNewswire)

Conceived by 19-year old recording artist Grace Gaustad, The BLKBX Project aims to unlock our "black boxes," or personal journeys that help others understand depression, self-doubt, loneliness, and peer pressure that many teens keep deeply hidden. Gaustad envisioned The BLKBX PROJECT as a companion to her album, BLKBX: wht r u hiding?, to connect teens with art and information that validate their feelings and frame a path towards healing.

In today's world, especially due to the pandemic, many teens retreated inward, which amplified their already confusing world. Gaustad was motivated to help by joining together with therapist Jaz Robbins and multiple non-profit organizations that provide services to teens experiencing trauma. Through the BLKBX PROJECT, and her music and videos which depict her own mental health journey, she helped de-stigmatize issues around mental health by empowering teens to find their own path to healing.

"I am so proud and grateful to be recognized for a project that means so much to me in so many ways. When I made 'BLKBX: wht r u hiding', I didn't want to just put out an album, I wanted to create positive change. We did this for anyone who has ever felt different for any reason, to teach self love and remind everyone that none of us are alone."

A successful national PSA campaign highlighted these important issues and offered teens the resources available to them at BLKBXProject.org including:

12 "black boxes" covering issues such as childhood trauma, body dysmorphia, sexuality and gender, depression, anger, peer pressure, bullying, as well as therapy and healing, self-worth, growing up and more.

Engaging and educational online experiences, "BLKBX: A Therapist Speaks," with Jaz Robbins , registered associate marriage and family therapist, who provides insights and perspective on difficult issues that teens struggle with.

Raw and honest discussions with Grace Gaustad about how her own experiences with bullying from gender, sexuality, body and beauty shaming led to depression and pain to acceptance and hope.

Curated resources for each topic including books and podcasts.

Information on how to contact Teen Line hotline as well as other nonprofit organizations that provide services to young people experiencing trauma.

This unique combination of music, personal narrative, expert discussion, and mental health resources makes BLKBX a critical, and unique safe space for teens.

ABOUT THE BLKBX PROJECT

Nearly 75 percent of young adults surveyed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said they experienced a mental health issue due to the pandemic. The BLKBX Project aims to provide a safe place for teens to access resources and support. Here, they choose how to forge a path by learning three core principles: LISTEN, LEARN, ACT. By connecting through music and on-demand resources, users can navigate tools and topics that speak to their own struggles. Resources to take the next step are offered but not imposed. This unique mix of personal narrative empowers teens to seek help while giving them the autonomy to do it on their own, leading to a greater sense of self-worth.

Media Contact: ldonner@tractenberg.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The BLKBX PROJECT