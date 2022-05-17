General Dynamics Mission Systems Receives NSA Contract for High Assurance Ethernet Encryptor

High-speed security solution provides scalable encryption to protect classified high-availability data centers and cloud environments, securing critical information access, sharing and collection from around the globe

FAIRFAX, Va., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- General Dynamics Mission Systems announced today that it has been awarded a contract from the National Security Agency (NSA) to design, develop, test and deliver a certifiable 400 Gbps high-assurance encryption solution that is compliant with the Ethernet Data Encryption Cryptographic Interoperability Specification (EDE-CIS).

General Dynamics Mission Systems has been awarded a contract from the NSA for a certifiable 400 Gbps high-assurance encryption solution that is compliant with the Ethernet Data Encryption Cryptographic Interoperability Specification (EDE-CIS). (PRNewswire)

The winning solution includes the modular TACLANE E-Series Adaptable Security Platform (ASP) and the TACLANE-ES400 Cryptographic Module. Each module supports throughput ranging from 20 Gbps to 400 Gbps. When the TACLANE-ASP is fully populated with two ES400 modules, the solution supports aggregate speeds of 1.6 Tbps, more than eight times faster than any other certified encryptor today. The high-speed, fault-tolerant solution is engineered to efficiently scale power needs while maintaining performance. Its modular architecture allows customers to right-size their encryption solution to meet specific needs through the application of user-swappable hardware components, crypto modules and software upgrades.

"General Dynamics Mission Systems is known for providing the most widely deployed high assurance encryptors in the world. With the development of the ASP and TACLANE-ES400 cryptographic modules, we are continuing to advance our encryption portfolio to address our customers' need for high performance processing and speed with uncompromised data security and efficient power consumption," said Brian Morrison, vice president for the Cyber Systems line of business with General Dynamics Mission Systems. "This win demonstrates our commitment to our customers who require the highest of speeds. It also validates our unique modular approach, fully aligned with NSA's vision of Crypto as IT (CIT). We will deliver a future-proof TACLANE E-Series portfolio, which will ensure that our customers' investments can be re-used as speeds increase."

The design of the TACLANE E-Series ASP reduces the equipment footprint while balancing power and cooling needs. Its redundant design for power and failover eases maintenance and sustainability requirements, increasing operational availability and reducing downtime to keep mission critical networks working. When bandwidth and security needs grow, the design of the TACLANE E-Series ASP allows for end-users to add functionality and capability without infrastructure changes.

As with all TACLANE products, the TACLANE ASP and the ES400 Crypto Module are supported by the GEM One Encryptor Manager with the new Key Management Infrastructure Delivery Only Client feature to simplify operations and facilitate easier management and configuration. In addition to this feature, GEM One provides the ability to rapidly assess overall network health and to quickly isolate and recover from failures, eliminating downtime.

General Dynamics Mission Systems, a business unit of General Dynamics (NYSE: GD), provides mission-critical solutions to defense, intelligence and cyber-security customers across all domains. Headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia, General Dynamics Mission Systems employs more than 12,000 people worldwide. For more information about General Dynamics Mission Systems' broad portfolio of capabilities, visit gdmissionsystems.com or follow @GDMS on Twitter.

General Dynamics (PRNewsFoto/General Dynamics) (PRNewsFoto/General Dynamics) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE General Dynamics Mission Systems