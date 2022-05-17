At-Impact and Dark Wolf Enterprise Toolchain to Support Kessel Run

FALLS CHURCH, Va., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- At-Impact, in partnership with Dark Wolf, was awarded the Kessel Run's Enterprise Toolchain contract (Kessel ET), a $41M CIO-SP3 SB award to provide Commercial IT services and the integrated support team needed to enhance Kessel Run's capabilities. Under Kessel ET, At-Impact and Dark Work collaborate to deliver a turnkey, secured software environment solution to enable modern, remote development using agile, DevSecOps, and Continuous Integration/Continuous Delivery (CI/CD) in support of its existing 60+ and any new applications.

The At-Impact team will provide a comprehensive and systemic approach to integrated software acquisition and license management for commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS) software and business tools from Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs). The At-Impact team's 6-component (6C) integrated software service solution delivers accurate and timely data for decision making and cost saving analysis and a software environment founded in best practice that accelerates time to value and mission support for Kessel Run and its 1,700-person development team.

"Kessel Run's investment in revolutionizing Air Force's development capacity and security operations is leading-edge." Stephanie Wilson, NetImpact Chief Operating Officer (COO). "We are thrilled and ready to support this groundbreaking work to modernize all aspects of the entire software development lifecycle that will ultimately enhance Air Force's combat capability and establish an environment for the level of remote and rapid communication required to fulfill warfighters' needs throughout the DOD."

Dark Wolf, as the alpha of technology, is a small business who combines the most innovative emerging technologies with deep federal domain expertise through cutting-edge intelligence services, DevSecOps agile software development, information operations, penetration testing and incident response, applied research and rapid prototyping, machine learning, and engineering services.

At-Impact is an unpopulated Joint Venture under the Small Business Administration 8(a) Mentor/Protégé program between NetImpact Strategies, Inc (NetImpact) an 8(a) participant and an Economically Disadvantaged Woman-Owned Small Business (EDWOSB) as the managing partner and majority stakeholder and Attain LLC, an SBA-approved Mentor. The two CIO-SP3 Small Business Vehicles, CIO-SP3 SB - Small Business Group and 8(a) Disadvantaged Small Business Group, combine cutting-edge technology, a large and diverse pool of proven industry leaders, streamlined acquisitions, and fast provisioning. Any federal civilian or DoD agency can realize these and other advantages by choosing these Government-Wide Acquisition contracts (GWACs) from NITAAC to fulfill a broad range of mission-critical IT requirements.

