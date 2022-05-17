2023 Toyota Tacoma Adds New SR5 SX and Chrome Packages

Chrome Package Provides Sophistication Led by 18-inch Chrome-Finished Alloy Wheels

SX Package Added to SR5 Grade Offers Bold Style with Blackout Look

For 2023 Model Year, TRD Pro Adds Solar Octane as Exclusive Color

Tacoma Remains #1 In Midsize Pickup Segment

Smart Key Operation Added to V6-powered SR5 Models

PLANO, Texas, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Toyota Tacoma once again leads the pack on road and trail into the 2023 model year, as America's #1-selling mid-size pickup will grow to 17 years running. For 2023, Tacoma looks to add to its winning streak by offering two new packages for the SR5 grade.

2023 Toyota Tacoma Chrome SX Package

Designed in the U.S., the third-generation Tacoma inherits its design inspiration and "work hard, play hard" ethos from Toyota's legendary desert race trucks, which began their winning ways four decades ago. Tacoma owners have made customizing and personalizing their trucks a key part of Tacoma's popularity and heritage. Adding to that legacy with a combination of features that provide a head start on customization, the popular SR5 grade will offer two new packages for the 2023 model year led by the new Chrome Package and the new-to-SR5 SX Package.

Outside of the new packages, Tacoma returns for 2023 with familiar faces that include the grades SR, SR5, TRD Sport, TRD Off-Road, Limited and TRD Pro, and Trail Edition and Nightshade Edition return as well.

High Style, High Value

The Tacoma SX Package and Chrome Package offer additional flair straight from the dealer lot that won't break the bank.

The 2023 Tacoma SX Package, previously available on the SR grades, is available only on V6-powered SR5s in Access Cab or Double Cab 4x2 and 4x4 models. To provide the truck with a bold look, it includes black overfenders for a rugged stance. The standard 16-inch wheels on SR5 also get swapped out for black wheels. Blackout trim can be found around the SX Package as well as black badging. Smaller details are not overlooked as the outer mirrors also receive the blackout treatment, and even the lug nuts complement the black wheels. A unique bed graphic completes the package.

The 2023 Tacoma Chrome Package takes a different style route. Available only for V6-powered SR5 Double Cab with 5-foot bed in either 4x2 or 4x4, the Chrome Package adds a dash of sophistication. It's anchored by 18-inch polished alloy wheels. Chrome-finished outer door handles, exhaust tip and tailgate TACOMA insert give it that added touch of style. Inside, a leather-wrapped shift knob completes the look.

High-Strength Foundation

The Tacoma's structure is built from extensive use of high-strength steel in the frame and hot-stamped, ultra-high strength steel in the body. All models are equipped with double wishbone, coil-spring front suspension, and the rugged leaf-spring rear suspension uses staggered outboard-mounted gas shocks. This setup is designed to deliver a steady on-road ride and helps bolster Tacoma's off-road driving capability.

Tacoma offers two power choices: The standard 2.7-liter DOHC four-cylinder engine with VVT-i produces 159 horsepower and 180 lb-ft of peak torque. The available 3.5-liter V6 employs Toyota's VVT-iW technology and Atkinson-cycle combustion to help maximize efficiency. Toyota's D-4S fuel injection system incorporates both direct injection and port injectors. The V6 serves up 278 horsepower and 265 lb-ft of peak torque. Both engines are paired with a six-speed electronically controlled automatic transmission with intelligence (ECT-i), and the V6 can also be teamed with a 6-speed manual transmission.

On all Tacoma 4x4 models, 4WDemand part-time four-wheel drive uses an electronically controlled transfer case and either an Automatic Limited Slip Differential (Auto LSD) or an available electronically controlled locking rear differential. Auto LSD is an electronic, brake-actuated system that functions like a mechanical limited slip differential when activated at low speeds.

When equipped with the Tow Package (standard with V6, available for 4-cyl.), the Tacoma can pull up to 6,800 pounds (per the SAE J2807 tow standard), depending upon the model grade. The package includes a Class IV towing receiver hitch, engine oil cooler, transmission fluid cooler (automatic transmission only), power steering cooler, 130-amp alternator, 4- and 7-pin connector with converter and Trailer-Sway Control (TSC).

TSS: Standard Safety on All Tacomas

Standard on all 2023 Tacoma models, Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) includes Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection, High-Speed Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Lane Departure Alert and Automatic High Beams.

Every Tacoma is also equipped with the Star Safety System, which includes Vehicle Stability Control (VSC), Traction Control (TRAC), Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD), Brake Assist (BA) and Smart Stop brake override technology (SST). Tacoma also features driver and front passenger Advanced Airbag System, driver and front passenger knee airbags and front and rear Roll-sensing Side Curtain Airbags. Active head restraints for the Tacoma's front seats are designed to move up and slightly forward during a rear-end collision to help reduce the risk of whiplash. A Tire Pressure Monitor System is also standard.

34 Flavors of Tacoma

The 2023 Tacoma is available in 34 model configurations based on two cab types, the extended Access Cab and four-door Double Cab. Each is available in 4×2 or 4×4 configurations in a wide array of model grades. Access Cab models offer under-seat rear storage space, with fold-up seat cushions to maximize carrying capacity. Double Cab models feature 60/40 split rear seats with adjustable headrests and under-seat storage.

The Access Cab models ride on a 127.4-inch wheelbase and have a 73.7-inch-long bed. The Double Cab is offered in two versions: a 127.4-inch wheelbase with a 60.5-inch bed or 140.6-inch wheelbase with the 73.7-inch bed.

On all Tacoma models, the inner bed is made from a sheet-molded composite (SMC) deck and tough, durable walls that are 10% lighter than steel. The tailgate's easy-lowering feature allows it to retract slowly to prevent it from slamming down, and an available factory-installed tri-fold hard tonneau cover secures gear out of sight.

Bed versatility expands with two-tier loading and an integrated deck rail utility system using four standard adjustable tie-down cleats. Toyota dealers offer a range of Genuine Toyota Accessories that work in conjunction with the deck rail system. An available 120V/400W power outlet further extends the bed's utility.

No Skimping on Comfort

High capability doesn't preclude comfort in the Tacoma, which rides along quietly thanks to enhanced door seals, a multi-layer acoustic windshield, sound-absorbing headliner and a floor silencer pad. The cabin exudes a high-quality feel with soft-wrapped trim and metallic accents.

The Tacoma SR and SR5 grades are equipped with fabric-trimmed seats. Seating for the TRD Sport and TRD Off-Road grades is uniquely upholstered with embossed fabric that conveys a dynamic and rugged feel thanks to plush SofTex seats. The TRD Pro features leather-trimmed and heated front seats.

When equipped with the optional V6 engine, the Tacoma SR5 grade now adds Smart Key operation that includes the passenger front door as standard and is also fitted with a 10-way power adjustable driver's seat featuring 2-way power lumbar support. In addition, dual-zone automatic climate control is standard for all V6 Tacoma models.

Tacoma Limited brings distinctive style to this versatile work and play truck with 18-inch alloy wheels and LED headlamps, daytime running lamps and foglamps, plus chrome-finished taillamp inserts. In addition to black or brown leather-trimmed upholstery, the Limited's expansive equipment roster includes a 10-way power adjustable driver's seat, 8-inch touchscreen Premium Audio system, plus Smart Key operation that includes the passenger front door. The Panoramic View Monitor for the Limited Double Cab provides nearly 360-degree views around the truck for easier, safer maneuvering in tight situations. Panoramic View Monitor is also available on TRD Sport.

TRD Pro: Tacoma Flagship Off-Roader

The mighty TRD Pro, the ultimate Tacoma off-roader, received numerous upgrades for 2022 and is back for more action in 2023. Based on the Tacoma TRD Off-Road 4×4 Double Cab 5-foot bed model, the Tacoma TRD Pro adds additional parts that elevate the performance and capability with a package aimed squarely at diehard off-road enthusiasts.

Start with the undeniably bold TRD Pro look. Available exterior colors include White, Magnetic Gray Metallic and Black, and new for 2023 Tacoma TRD Pro's exclusive color will be Solar Octane.

The TRD Pro wears a heritage-inspired front grille with big "TOYOTA" lettering and color-keyed surround. The package continues with a blacked-out hood scoop and graphic, color-keyed power outside mirrors with turn signal indicators, color-keyed door handles, black overfenders and color-keyed rear bumper. A TRD-tuned cat-back exhaust adds a throaty growl.

The TRD Pro's off-road prowess builds on the TRD Off-Road grade equipment, augmenting it with special lifted TRD-tuned suspension with FOX 2.5-inch internal bypass shocks tuned by TRD. The TRD-engineered upper machine-forged aluminum control arms, which were new for 2022, allow the FOX shocks to make use of the additional rebound stroke afforded by the lift by adjusting the angle of the ball-joint mount.

The increased suspension lift provides real-world improvements for trail and obstacle clearance thanks to a 36.4-degree approach angle, 24.7-degree departure angle and its 26.6-degree breakover angle. The TRD Pro equipment roster further includes 16-inch TRD high-strength, lightweight black alloy wheels that provide a 1-inch wider track width than the TRD Off-Road model, along with Goodyear Wrangler All-Terrain tires. Additional TRD Pro gear includes an aluminum front skid plate with red TRD lettering, LED headlights with sequential turn signals featuring TRD Pro inserts and Rigid Industries LED fog lights

One of the most useful trail features is the standard Multi Terrain Monitor (MTM) that provides a trail's-eye view to help check for potential obstacles on the trail on the Tacoma's 8-inch multimedia touchscreen display. The TRD Pro instrument panel integrates a 4.2-inch color Multi-Information Display with an inclinometer and tilt gauge, plus displays for outside temperature, odometer, trip meters and average fuel economy estimates.

TRD Pro delivers plenty of comfort, too, with black SofTex heated front seats (featuring TRD Pro logos on the headrests), as well as a TRD shift knob and floor mats. A power moonroof is also standard, and JBL Premium Audio is included on automatic transmission models.

Trail Edition Returns

Trail Edition joined the Tacoma line in 2021 and received some key updates in 2022 that enhanced off-road capability and added rugged styling to the SR5 V6 4×4 Double Cab. It returns for the 2023 model year with these additional upgrades to provide a higher-riding, high-value off-roader and helps the truck tackle the road less traveled.

Toyota engineers lifted the front of the new Tacoma Trail Edition by 1.1 inches thanks to taller coil springs. The front air dam found on the standard SR5 is removed to help improve ground clearance. With the air dam removal and the front suspension lift the approach angle of the truck improves to 34 degrees. The rear suspension receives attention too by being lifted 0.5 inches thanks to a spacer between the rear axle housing and leaf springs to help level the truck's profile and improve departure angle to 23.6 degrees. Breakover angle is also improved to 26.4 degrees. Bronze-finished wheels provide 0.5-inch wider track width for a broader stance and Goodyear all-terrain tires feature an aggressive sidewall tread pattern for tenacious grip.

Undercarriage skid plates borrowed from the TRD Off-Road grade provide added protection. Overfenders accentuate the tough, high-lift image while accommodating the suspension's generous wheel travel. An electronically locking rear differential is also standard on Trail Edition. Lockable bed storage means gear can be safely stored when in transit or away from the vehicle, and the driver's side storage includes insulation and can double as a cooler. The Tacoma Trail Edition is also equipped with a 120V power outlet in the bed to power a variety of equipment.

The Trail Edition is offered in four exterior color choices that include Lunar Rock, Magnetic Gray Metallic, Black and White. For a standout look on road or trail, the Trail Edition front grille features unique bronze-colored lettering, and rear bumpers are color-keyed to match the exterior paint color. Inside, the black fabric seating features unique tan stitching.

TRD Sport and TRD Off-Road

Toyota Racing Development began building race trucks 40 years ago, and this competition heritage continues to influence its off-road capable trucks and SUVs. The Tacoma TRD Sport and TRD Off-Road models offer two different takes on the TRD approach to sport truck performance, and for the upcoming model year both grades will be available in Electric Lime.

Tacoma TRD Sport models are equipped with sport-tuned shocks for optimized on-pavement agility, while TRD Off-Road models feature an off-road tuned suspension with Bilstein shock absorbers. The TRD Off-Road model comes ready-made to tackle challenging terrain with an electronically controlled locking rear differential, Hill Start Assist Control (HAC), clutch Start Cancel (manual transmission only), Active Traction Control and Crawl Control. By engaging Crawl Control, one of five low-speed settings allows the driver to focus on navigating difficult trails.

The TRD Off-Road model gives the driver even more control in off-road situations with the Multi-Terrain Select system (automatic transmission only). Using this system, the driver can choose a drive mode to match different types of terrain such as loose rock, or mud and sand. Each input regulates wheel spin by adjusting throttle and brake pressure designed to provide optimal traction on almost any terrain.

Each TRD package has unique wheels – 17-inch wheels on TRD Sport and 16-inch wheels on TRD Off-Road – LED foglamps, available LED/DRL headlamps and chrome-insert taillamps. Both models feature a 10-way power adjustable driver's seat and front passenger door Smart Key for added convenience. Double Cab TRD Sport models provide the added functionality of Panoramic View Monitor, while TRD Off-Road Double Cab models add Multi Terrain Monitor, allowing the driver to check the immediate surroundings for potential obstacles, with front-, rear- and side-camera views displayed on the 8-inch multimedia screen.

Multi-Talented Audio

The 2023 Tacoma offers versatile and easy-to-use audio systems across the board. The SR model features a 7-inch touchscreen, while other Tacoma grades are fitted with an 8-inch touchscreen display. The SR and SR5 grades include a six-speaker sound system, hands-free Bluetooth® phone and music capability, USB media port, two USB charge ports and an integrated backup camera display. All Tacoma audio systems include Android Auto™, Apple CarPlay®, Amazon Alexa compatibility and SiriusXM capability with a three-month Platinum Plan trial.

The TRD Sport and TRD Off-Road models offer an available Premium Audio system that adds dynamic navigation. Premium Audio is available on the TRD Sport and TRD Off-Road grades and comes standard on Limited and TRD Pro. This powerful system includes six JBL® speakers and a subwoofer amplifier.

A North American Story

CALTY Design Research, Toyota's American design studio in Newport Beach, California, and Ann Arbor, Michigan, helped give the Tacoma an unmistakably athletic and stylish identity. The Toyota engineering team at Toyota Technical Center in Ann Arbor takes great pride in the role it played helping to develop the current generation Tacoma pickup. The Tacoma is assembled at Toyota Motor Manufacturing, Baja California (TMMBC), in Baja California, Mexico, and Toyota Motor Manufacturing, Guanajuato (TMMGT), in Guanajuato, Mexico.

Limited Warranty and ToyotaCare

Toyota's 36-month/36,000 mile basic new-vehicle warranty applies to all components other than normal wear and maintenance items. Additional 60-month warranties cover the powertrain for 60,000 miles and corrosion with no mileage limitation. The 2023 Tacoma also comes with ToyotaCare, a plan covering normal factory-scheduled maintenance for two years or 25,000 miles, whichever comes first, and 24-hour roadside assistance for two years, unlimited mileage.

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. for more than 60 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our nearly 1,500 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs more than 39,000 people in the U.S. who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of nearly 32 million cars and trucks at our nine manufacturing plants. By 2025, Toyota's 10th plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, a quarter of the company's 2021 U.S. sales were electrified.

To help inspire the next generation for a career in STEM-based fields, including mobility, Toyota launched its virtual education hub at www.TourToyota.com with an immersive experience and chance to virtually visit many of our U.S. manufacturing facilities. The hub also includes a series of free STEM-based lessons and curriculum through Toyota USA Foundation partners, virtual field trips and more. For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.

Media Contacts:

Toyota brand logo.

