Impact Minds: Standing Together, the Latimpacto event that focuses on promoting more social and environmental investment in Latin America

Latimpacto, the main promoter of social and environmental investment in Latin America , held its first event in Cartagena, Colombia .

BOGOTÁ, Colombia, May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Impact Minds: Standing Together included the participation of actors such as Larry Sacks, Mission Director at USAID Colombia; Juan Carlos Mora, president of Bancolombia; and Kai Grunauer, from UBS Family Advisory. Drawing from their leadership roles, they inspired more than 350 participants from 25 countries representing Latin America, Europe, Asia, and Africa, including organizations such as impact funds, foundations, family offices, corporations, among others.

"This conference is the first of its type in Latin America. It was designed for these investors to connect with the reality of our cities and make progress in the creation of new partnerships. Latimpacto promotes more knowledge and connections in order to obtain better results by being more rigorous when investing, managing, measuring, and providing non-financial support," says Carolina Suárez, CEO of Latimpacto.

During the 3 and a half days of the event, participants visited more than 10 social and environmental projects. During the conferences, we delved into the factors that make Latin America fertile ground for impact investment: 11 sharing collectives on migration, gender, climate action, early childhood, and social-impact measurement; 7 workshops on impact investment and blended finance; 1 demo live with 11 presentations on education, ecosystem-development, and rural-development initiatives; and the launch of the report on climate and conservation.

"Historically, there have been no truly regional platforms in Latin America that could allow for dialogue among philanthropists. This is why UBS decided to support the efforts of Latimpacto from the start." Kai Grunauer, Executive Director, UBS Philanthropy Services LATAM.

The newly established connections are expected to bear fruit in the next few months, supported by the Latimpacto team, operating in Mexico, Brazil, Chile, and Colombia.

About Latimpacto

Organization that maximizes the impact of investments and initiatives in Latin America by means of collaboration between actors and financial instruments. Latimpacto leverages the knowledge of its sister networks with more than 17 years of experience and close to 1300 members investing in Europe (EVPA), Asia (AVPN), and Africa (AVPA).

