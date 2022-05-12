If you were a California resident when you purchased a new Britax Frontier ClickTight Harness-2-Booster Seat or a Britax Pioneer Harness-2-Booster Seat at any time from August 14, 2016, up to and including August 14, 2020, you may be eligible for a class action settlement

IRVINE, Calif., May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CPT Group, Inc. announces a proposed Settlement in a class action lawsuit called Stevens v. Britax Child Safety, Inc., C.D. Cal. Case No. 2:20-cv-07373-MCS (the "Settlement").

What is this about? A Settlement has been reached with Britax Child Safety, Inc. ("Britax") relating to the sale of the Class Child Seats and allegations that the seats are defective and that purchasers paid more for the seats than they otherwise would have paid had they known of the defect. Plaintiff alleges violations of California consumer statutes and warranty laws Britax denies these allegations, denies any liability whatsoever and stands by the safety of the Class Child Seats. Britax further asserts that the Class Child Seats comply with all applicable laws and regulations. The Court has not decided who is right.

Who is affected? All persons who, when they were residents of California, purchased for personal or household use a new Britax Frontier ClickTight Harness-2-Booster or Britax Pioneer Harness-2-Booster Seat at any time from August 14, 2016, up to and including August 14, 2020, and the seat has a manufacturing date from August 14, 2016, to no later than September 30, 2019.

What does the Settlement provide? The Settlement provides monetary relief.

Monetary Relief: Britax will pay each Settlement Class Member $40 and, in addition, will pay Court-approved Attorneys' Fees and Expenses, a Service Award to Plaintiff, and notice and administration costs.

How do I get payment? If you are a Known Class Member, you do not need to do anything, and you will receive a payment from Britax through the Administrator. If you are an Unknown Class Member, you must file a Claim Form to receive payment, and you must submit your claim online at www.BritaxBoosterSeatSettlement.com or file a paper Claim Form by August 10, 2022. Paper Claim Forms are available at the website or by calling the following toll-free number: 1-888-412-2198.

What are my other options? You can do nothing, exclude yourself, or object to the Settlement.

Do Nothing : If you do nothing, you will give up your right to sue or continue to sue Britax for the claims in this case. If you are an Unknown Class Member and you do nothing, your rights will be affected, and you will not get a payment.

Exclude Yourself : If you do not want to be legally bound by the Settlement or receive any benefits from it, you must exclude yourself by August 10, 2022. If you do not exclude yourself, you will be legally bound by all orders of the Court, and you will not be able to start, continue or be part of any other lawsuit against Britax about the allegations of the case.

Object : If you do not exclude yourself from the Settlement, you may object to it or tell the Court what you don't like about the Settlement. Objections must be filed and served by August 10, 2022.

For details about your rights and options and how to exclude yourself or object, go to www.BritaxBoosterSeatSettlement.com.

What happens next? The Court has scheduled a hearing in this case for August 29, 2022, at 9:00 a.m., to consider whether to approve the Settlement and approve a Service Award to Plaintiff, award Attorneys' Fees and Expenses; as well as consider any objections. You or your attorney may attend and ask to appear at the hearing, but you are not required to do so. You may appear at the hearing in person or through your attorney at your own cost, but you are not required to do so.

How do I get more information? For more information and to view the full notice, go to www.BritaxBoosterSeatSettlement.com, or contact the Settlement Administrator by emailing BritaxBoosterSeatSettlement@cptgroup.com, or by calling toll-free 1-888-412-2198.

PLEASE DO NOT CONTACT THE COURT OR THE COURT CLERK'S OFFICE

