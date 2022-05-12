Co-Diagnostics Reports Solid First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Published: May. 12, 2022 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

Strong results highlighted by record first quarter revenue of $22.7 million and diluted EPS of $0.34

SALT LAKE CITY, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --  Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX), a molecular diagnostics company with a unique, patented platform for the development of molecular diagnostic tests, announced today financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Co-Diagnostics Official Logo (PRNewsfoto/Co-Diagnostics)
Co-Diagnostics Official Logo (PRNewsfoto/Co-Diagnostics)(PRNewswire)
Strong results highlighted by record first quarter revenue of $22.7 million and diluted EPS of $0.34

First-Quarter 2022 Financial Results:

  • Revenue of $22.7 million, primarily due to sales of the Logix Smart™ COVID-19 Test
  • Gross profit increased to $19.4 million, representing 85.5% of consolidated revenue
  • Operating income of $9.8 million compared to $10.3 million a year ago, due to an increase in research and development expense
  • Income before taxes of $13.1 million
  • Net income of $11.7 million, compared to a net income of $7.9 million in the prior-year first quarter, representing $0.34 per fully diluted share
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $11.4 million
  • Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities totaled $97.4 million as of March 31, 2022, an increase of $7.5 million from December 31, 2021

"We are incredibly proud to deliver another solid quarter of growth following our record results in 2021," said Dwight Egan, Co-Diagnostics' Chief Executive Officer. "We've made substantial progress in the development of our new Co-Dx™ PCR home diagnostic testing platform and look forward to submitting for FDA approval later this year.

"Looking forward, we are focused on completing development and FDA submission of the new platform," continued Egan. "Our strong balance sheet and liquidity continue to position us well for additional investments in research and development that will fund our future growth initiatives. We believe we are at an important point in our growth trajectory that will enable us to expand into new verticals, new markets, and innovative molecular diagnostic solutions.

"While we remain very confident about the long-term potential of our business, our ability to accurately forecast Logix Smart™ COVID-19 Test sales through the balance of the year has diminished due to decreased mask mandates in the United States, continued emergence and spread of new variants, and persistently low vaccination rates in many parts of the world. As a result, it has become difficult to predict with any level of precision the cumulative impact of these and other factors on our future financial results. For these reasons, we are not providing quarterly guidance at this time and will reassess this position in the future," concluded Egan.

First Quarter 2022 Business Highlights:

  • Continued optimization of performance and capabilities of Co-Dx PCR home testing platform in preparation for clinical trials and FDA submission
  • CoSara JV received clearance from Indian regulators for hepatitis B viral load and high-risk HPV multiplex tests; CoSara JV approved test count currently stands at 14
  • Announced strategic additions to the Scientific Advisory board with the appointments of Carl Wittwer, M.D., Ph.D. as Chairman, and Karen C. Carroll, M.D, Noriko Kusukawa, Ph.D., and Anne Wyllie, Ph.D. who join Company co-founder Brent Satterfield, Ph.D.

Conference Call and Webcast

Co-Diagnostics will host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. EDT today to discuss its financial results with analysts and institutional investors. The conference call and webcast will be available via:

Webcast: ir.codiagnostics.com on the Events & Webcasts page

Conference Call: 877-317-6789 (domestic) or 412-317-6789 (international)

The call will be recorded and later made available on the Company's website: https://codiagnostics.com.

About Co-Diagnostics, Inc.:
Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a Utah corporation, is a molecular diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets new, state-of-the-art diagnostics technologies. The Company's technology is utilized for tests that are designed using the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules (DNA or RNA). The Company also uses its proprietary technology to design specific tests to locate genetic markers for use in industries other than infectious disease and license the use of those tests to specific customers.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

This press release contains adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP measure defined as net income excluding depreciation, amortization, income tax (benefit) expense, net interest (income) expense, stock-based compensation, and one-time transaction related costs. The Company believes that adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to management and investors relating to its results of operations. The Company's management uses this non-GAAP measure to compare the Company's performance to that of prior periods for trend analyses, and for budgeting and planning purposes. The Company believes that the use of adjusted EBITDA provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing the Company's financial measures with other companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors, and that it allows for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision-making.

Management does not consider the non-GAAP measure in isolation or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The principal limitation of the non-GAAP financial measure is that it excludes significant expenses that are required by GAAP to be recorded in the Company's financial statements. In order to compensate for these limitations, management presents the non-GAAP financial measure together with GAAP results. Non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP results. A reconciliation tables of the net income, the most comparable GAAP financial measure to adjusted EBITDA, is included at the end of this release. The Company urges investors to review the reconciliation and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the company's business.

Forward-Looking Statements:
This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "estimates," "intends," "may," "plans," "will" and similar expressions, or the negative of these words. Such forward-looking statements are based on facts and conditions as they exist at the time such statements are made and predictions as to future facts and conditions.  Forward-looking statements in this release include statements regarding (i) completion of  development and FDA submission for approval of the new Co-Dx at-home/point-of-care PCR testing device, (ii) forecast of strong demand for our broad product portfolio across all end markets, and (iii) our strong balance sheet and liquidity will continue to position us well for additional investments in research and development that will fund our future growth initiatives.  Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances.  Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements. Readers of this press release are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that any of the anticipated results will occur on a timely basis or at all due to certain risks and uncertainties, a discussion of which can be found in our Risk Factors disclosure in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 24, 2022, and in our other filings with the SEC.  The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement relating to matters discussed in this press release, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

CO-DIAGNOSTICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)



March 31, 2022



December 31, 2021


Assets









Current assets









Cash and cash equivalents


$

97,421,739



$

88,607,234


Marketable investment securities



-




1,255,266


Accounts receivable, net



21,662,403




20,839,182


Inventory



4,901,057




2,004,169


Prepaid expenses and other current assets



1,278,598




2,338,444


Note receivable



75,000




75,000


Total current assets



125,338,797




115,119,295


Property and equipment, net



2,252,853




1,933,216


Operating lease right-of-use asset



604,837




-


Goodwill



14,808,411




14,706,818


Intangible assets, net



27,088,333




27,195,000


Investment in joint venture



983,614




1,004,953


Note receivable



75,000




75,000


Total assets


$

171,151,845



$

160,034,282


Liabilities and stockholders' equity









Current liabilities









Accounts payable


$

1,215,049



$

607,506


Accrued expenses, current



2,613,218




3,859,652


Operating lease liability, current



283,299




-


Contingent consideration liabilities, current



4,065,537




5,767,304


Income taxes payable



4,843,592




2,213,088


Deferred revenue



-




150,000


Total current liabilities



13,020,695




12,597,550


Long-term liabilities









Income taxes payable



1,284,745




1,067,853


Deferred tax liability



5,868,728




7,228,444


Operating lease liability



275,672




-


Contingent consideration liabilities



2,987,214




4,665,337


Total long-term liabilities



10,416,359




12,961,634


Total liabilities



23,437,054




25,559,184


Stockholders' equity









Convertible preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 5,000,000
shares authorized; 0 shares issued and outstanding as of
March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively



-




-


Common stock, $0.001 par value; 100,000,000 shares
authorized; 33,984,068 and 33,819,862 shares issued and
outstanding as of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021,
respectively



33,984




33,820


Additional paid-in capital



81,796,933




80,271,999


Accumulated earnings



65,883,874




54,169,279


Total stockholders' equity



147,714,791




134,475,098


Total liabilities and stockholders' equity


$

171,151,845



$

160,034,282


CO-DIAGNOSTICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)






Three Months Ended March 31,




2022



2021


Revenue


$

22,699,044



$

20,024,769


Cost of revenue



3,281,951




3,272,565


Gross profit



19,417,093




16,752,204


Operating expenses









Sales and marketing



2,652,148




1,197,546


General and administrative



2,922,195




2,935,689


Research and development



3,771,327




2,217,063


Depreciation and amortization



247,264




67,005


Total operating expenses



9,592,934




6,417,303


Income from operations



9,824,159




10,334,901


Other income (expense)









Interest income



11,393




14,657


Loss on disposition of assets



(93,421)




-


Gain on remeasurement of acquisition contingencies



3,379,890




-


(Loss) on equity method investment in joint venture



(21,339)




(464,943)


Total other income (expense)



3,276,523




(450,286)


Income before income taxes



13,100,682




9,884,615


Income tax provision



1,386,087




1,985,640


Net income


$

11,714,595



$

7,898,975


Earnings per common share:









Basic


$

0.35



$

0.28


Diluted


$

0.34



$

0.26


Weighted average shares outstanding:









Basic



33,935,570




28,662,885


Diluted



34,711,476




30,002,729


CO-DIAGNOSTICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

GAAP AND NON-GAAP MEASURES

(Unaudited)

 


Reconciliation of net income to adjusted EBITDA:






Three Months Ended March 31,




2022



2021


Net income


$

11,714,595



$

7,898,975


Interest income



(11,393)




(14,657)


Depreciation and amortization



247,264




67,005


Transaction costs (1)



78,229




-


Change in fair value of contingent consideration



(3,379,890)




-


Stock-based compensation expense



1,375,097




1,513,012


Income tax provision



1,386,087




1,985,640


Adjusted EBITDA


$

11,409,989



$

11,449,975




(1)

Expenses incurred relating to the acquisitions of Idaho Molecular and Advanced Conceptions

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/co-diagnostics-reports-solid-first-quarter-2022-financial-results-301546548.html

SOURCE Co-Diagnostics

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.