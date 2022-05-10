Switch Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Revenue of $164.6 million, Net Income of $23.9 million, Adjusted EBITDA of $86.8 million

Revenue Growth of 26%, Organic Revenue Growth of 16% Compared to Year Ago Quarter

Incremental Annualized Revenue Bookings of $20 million and Total Contract Value of $160 million

LAS VEGAS, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Switch, Inc. (NYSE: SWCH) ("Switch") today announced financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

"Switch maintained its positive momentum in the first quarter of 2022, delivering strong revenue growth and robust sales activity as we continued to execute upon a significant pipeline of customer opportunities," said Rob Roy, Founder and CEO of Switch. "We are extremely pleased with the high sales velocity and overall demand for LAS VEGAS 15, with the first sector substantially committed to clients just weeks after its early Q2 opening, and several transactions closed in sector two. In addition, our longer term sales funnel remains at or above record levels as we continue to see high levels of customer interest for Switch Tier 5 data center capacity scheduled to come online in 2023 and 2024."

First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Financial Summary ($ in millions, except per share amounts) Q1 2021 Q4 2021 Q1 2022

Y/Y% Change Q/Q% Change













Consolidated revenue $ 130.9 $ 161.4 $ 164.6

26% 2% Switch revenue (excluding Data Foundry) $ 130.9 $ 149.3 $ 152.3

16% 2% Data Foundry revenue — $ 12.1 $ 12.3

n.m. 2% Income (loss) from operations1 $ 24.2 $ (10.8) $ 27.2

13% n.m. Net income (loss)1 $ 24.4 $ (18.5) $ 23.9

-2% n.m. Net income (loss) per diluted share $ 0.09 $ (0.07) $ 0.08

-7% n.m. Adjusted net income per diluted share $ 0.08 $ 0.03 $ 0.04

-49% 48% Adjusted EBITDA $ 73.4 $ 85.8 $ 86.8

18% 1% Adjusted EBITDA Margin % 56.1 % 53.2 % 52.7 %

-340 bp -50 bp Adjusted Funds From Operations $ 61.0 $ 68.0 $ 70.3

15% 3%













Key Performance Indicators Q1 2021 Q4 2021 Q1 2022

LTM Average Total Contract Value $ 117.3 $ 163.3 $ 159.5

$113.9 Annualized Monthly Recurring Revenue $ 37.3 $ 47.6 $ 47.8

$33.8 Incremental Annualized Revenue $ 18.1 $ 29.5 $ 19.9

$19.9 Weighted Average Term (yrs) 4.1 4.9 4.2

4.3



1Fourth quarter 2021 income (loss) from operations and net income (loss) includes a noncash litigation settlement of $35 million.

"Switch's best-in-class data center designs and compelling combination of low cost connectivity offerings and highly sustainable infrastructure continue to gain favor with a broadening base of enterprise customers," said Thomas Morton, President of Switch. "We are pleased with our strong first quarter results and remain focused on driving profitable growth while increasing value to stakeholders."

"Our strong first quarter 2022 revenue growth reflects the benefit of favorable capital allocation and execution on strategic sales objectives over the past several months," said Gabe Nacht, CFO of Switch. "While Q1 margins were affected by elevated SG&A expenses related to our REIT conversion, we remain on track to achieve our full year 2022 financial objectives with respect to growth and profitability."

First Quarter 2022 Operating Results

Switch reported consolidated first quarter 2022 revenue of $164.6 million, increasing 26% compared to the first quarter of 2021. Excluding Data Foundry revenue of $12.3 million, Switch first quarter revenue totaled $152.3 million, representing 16% organic growth compared to the year ago quarter. Adjusted EBITDA totaled $86.8 million for Q1 2022, compared to $73.4 million in Q1 2021, reflecting an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 52.7% and year-over-year growth of 18%. Switch reported first quarter 2022 net income of $23.9 million, compared to net income of $24.4 million in Q1 2021. Adjusted net income was $6.3 million in the first quarter, or $0.04 per diluted share. First quarter 2022 Adjusted Funds from Operations were $70.3 million, increasing 15% compared to $61.0 million in the year ago quarter.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

As of March 31, 2022, Switch's net debt was $1.75 billion(1), resulting in a net debt to Q1 2022 annualized Adjusted EBITDA(2) ratio of 5.0x. As of March 31, 2022, Switch had liquidity of $290.6 million, including cash and cash equivalents and availability under its revolver.

________________________________________ (1) Net debt is calculated as total debt outstanding, including finance lease liabilities, of $1.77 billion, net of cash and cash equivalents of $27.5 million, as of March 31, 2022. (2) Annualized Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as first quarter 2022 Adjusted EBITDA multiplied by four.

Capital Expenditures and Development

Capital expenditures for the first quarter totaled $150.4 million, including maintenance capital expenditures of $1.8 million, or 1.1% of total revenue. Growth capital expenditures, excluding land purchases, were $148.6 million for the first quarter of 2022, compared to $98.3 million in the same period last year.

During the quarter ended March 31, 2022, Switch capital expenditures were primarily incurred as follows: (i) $65.9 million in The Core Campus primarily related to ongoing construction and tenant improvements at LAS VEGAS 15 and site preparation for LAS VEGAS 14 and LAS VEGAS 16; (ii) $45.9 million in The Citadel Campus for ongoing construction of the TAHOE RENO 2 facility scheduled to open in early 2023; (iii) $24.3 million in The Keep Campus primarily for construction of the ATLANTA 3 data center scheduled to open in the second half of 2023 and site development costs related to ATLANTA 4; and (iv) $13.9 million in The Rock Campus primarily related to site preparation for the AUSTIN 4 and AUSTIN 5 data centers in Round Rock.

Dividend

Switch today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.0525 per share of Switch's Class A common stock. The dividend will be payable on June 6, 2022 to all stockholders of record as of the close of business on May 24, 2022. Prior to the payment of this dividend, Switch, Ltd. will make a cash distribution to all holders of record of common units of Switch, Ltd., including Switch, of $0.0525 per common unit.

Future declarations of dividends are subject to the determination and discretion of Switch's Board of Directors based on its consideration of many factors, including Switch's results of operations, financial condition, capital requirements, restrictions in Switch, Ltd.'s debt agreements, and other factors that Switch's Board of Directors deems relevant.

Recent Business Highlights

Signed a five-megawatt expansion order with an existing semiconductor customer at The Citadel Campus representing $7 million of incremental annualized revenue and $45 million in total contract value.

Signed a four-megawatt expansion with a global cloud infrastructure provider at The Core Campus representing $5 million of incremental annualized revenue.

Signed an expansion order with a Fortune 500 video game publisher at The Core Campus totaling over $2 million of incremental annualized revenue and $6 million in total contract value.

Signed an expansion order for both colocation and network services with an existing global logistics customer at The Core Campus and The Keep Campus totaling $2 million of incremental annualized revenue.

Signed a three-year renewal with a top-10 financial technology customer at The Core Campus representing approximately $45 million in total contract value.

In April, Switch issued its 2021 Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") Report, prepared in accordance with GRI, TCFD, GRESB, and SASB reporting frameworks. The report highlights Switch's leadership and accomplishments across the spectrum of environmental stewardship, social commitment, and sound corporate governance.

2022 Guidance

Switch is maintaining its full year 2022 guidance as follows:

Revenue in the range of $660 million to $674 million , reflecting 13% growth at the midpoint.

Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $345 million to $357 million , reflecting a margin of 52.6% at the midpoint.

Capital expenditures, excluding land purchases, in the range of $510 million to $560 million .

Switch's 2022 guidance reflects management's best assessment of currently available information and forecasts of sales performance, customer installations, and renewal activity for the remainder of 2022. Revenue guidance incorporates the company's signed revenue backlog as of the date of this release, including a $12 million incremental revenue contribution from the backlog as of March 31, 2022. Guidance for Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin reflects the company's current operating budget for 2022, including amounts for variable costs that are dependent on the level of customer power usage, sales activity, and operating revenue throughout the year. Guidance for capital expenditures is based upon the construction projects currently disclosed by management including data centers that are expected to open in 2023-2024 and thus not expected to generate revenue in the current year. Actual capital expenditures are subject to modulation based on customer demand and deployment timelines.

Switch does not provide reconciliations for the non-GAAP financial measures included in the 2022 guidance above because we are unable to provide a meaningful or accurate calculation or estimation of reconciling items. This is due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for such reconciliations, including net income or loss, depreciation and amortization expense, impairment charges, gains or losses on retirement of debt, gains or losses on swaps, and variations in effective tax rate, which are difficult to predict and estimate and are primarily dependent on future events, but which are excluded from Switch's calculation of Adjusted EBITDA.

Conference Call Information

Switch will host a conference call and live webcast for analysts and investors at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time on May 11, 2022 . Parties in the United States can access the call by dialing 844-200-6205, parties in Canada can dial 226-828-7575, and all international parties can dial 929-526-1599. Please use participant access code 250393.

The webcast will be accessible on Switch's investor relations website at investors.switch.com for one year. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available through Wednesday, May 18, 2022 . To access the replay, U.S. parties can dial 866-813-9403, parties in Canada can dial 226-828-7578, and international parties can dial +44 204 525 0658. The replay access code is 300538.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement Switch's condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"), Switch uses Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted Funds From Operations, adjusted net income attributable to Switch, Inc., adjusted net income per diluted share, net debt, and net debt to annualized Adjusted EBITDA, which are non-GAAP measures, in this press release. In addition, Switch presents revenue and Adjusted EBITDA, excluding Data Foundry, which are also non-GAAP measures. Switch defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) adjusted for interest expense, interest income, income taxes, depreciation and amortization of property and equipment, amortization of customer relationships, and for specific and defined supplemental adjustments to exclude (i) non-cash equity-based compensation expense; (ii) equity in net losses of investments; and (iii) certain other items that Switch believes are not indicative of its core operating performance. Switch defines Adjusted EBITDA margin as Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue. Switch defines Adjusted Funds from Operations as net income (loss) adjusted for depreciation and amortization of property and equipment, amortization of customer relationships, noncash equity-based compensation, deferred income tax expense, unrealized loss (gain) on swaps, loss on debt extinguishment, maintenance capital expenditures, and certain other items that Switch believes are not indicative of its core operating performance. Switch defines adjusted net income attributable to Switch, Inc. as net income (loss) adjusted for gain (loss) on swaps and noncash litigation settlement expense, net of noncontrolling interest and income taxes calculated using the specific tax treatment applicable to the adjustments. Switch defines net debt as total debt outstanding, including finance lease liabilities, net of cash and cash equivalents. Switch defines net debt to last quarter annualized Adjusted EBITDA as net debt divided by quarterly Adjusted EBITDA multiplied by four. Switch uses net debt and net debt to last quarter annualized Adjusted EBITDA as measures to evaluate its net debt and leverage position. Switch believes that investors also may find such measures to be helpful in assessing its ability to pursue business opportunities and investments.

The presentation of these financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Investors are cautioned that there are material limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures as an analytical tool. These measures may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies, limiting their usefulness for comparison purposes. In addition, the non-GAAP financial measures exclude certain recurring expenses that have been and will continue to be significant expenses of Switch's business.

Switch believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating its operating results, enhancing the overall understanding of its past performance and future prospects, and allowing for greater transparency with respect to key financial metrics used by its management in financial and operational-decision making. For more information on Switch's non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures, please see the "Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA", "Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted Funds From Operations," and the "Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Switch, Inc. to Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Switch, Inc." tables in this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or Switch's future financial or operating performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "target," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions that concern the company's expectations, strategy, plans or intentions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to Switch's guidance relating to revenue, Adjusted EBITDA and capital expenditures for the year ending December 31, 2022; Switch's expectations regarding operating results, including the timing of revenue growth in 2022; Switch's expectations regarding its plans to pursue a conversion to a REIT structure, including the timing or completion of such conversion; Switch's estimated data center construction and opening timelines; Switch's expectations regarding customer demand and retention, market position, growth and financial results; and Switch's expectations regarding future declarations of dividends and cash distributions. Switch's expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results in future periods are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstance that are difficult or impossible to predict. The risks and uncertainties that could affect Switch's financial and operating results and cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release include, without limitation (i) the impact of COVID-19 and its variants on its business operations, including the duration, spread, severity, and reoccurrences of such pandemic, the duration and scope of related government orders and restrictions, the impact on its employees, and the impact on the global economy including demand for its customers, partners and vendors' products and services; (ii) the impact of COVID-19 and its variants on its vendors and suppliers, including disruptions and inefficiencies in the supply chain; (iii) its ability to successfully implement its business strategies and effectively manage its growth and expansion plans; (iv) delays or unexpected costs in development and opening of data center facilities; (v) any slowdown in demand for its existing data center resources; (vi) its ability to attract new customers, realize the anticipated benefits of its new contracts and achieve sufficient customer demand to realize future expected returns on its investments; (vii) its ability to effectively compete in the data center market; (viii) its ability to license space in its existing data centers; (ix) the geographic concentration of its data centers in certain markets; (x) local economic, credit and market conditions that impact its customers in these markets; (xi) the impact of delays or disruptions in third-party network connectivity; (xii) developments in the technology and data center industries in general that negatively impact Switch, including development of new technologies, adoption of new industry standards, declines in the technology industry or slowdown in the growth of the Internet; (xiii) its ability to adapt to evolving technologies and customer demands in a timely and cost-effective manner; (xiv) its ability to obtain necessary capital to fund its capital requirements and its ability to continue to comply with covenants and terms in its credit instruments; (xv) fluctuations in interest rates and increased operating costs, including power costs; (xvi) significant disruptions, security breaches, including cyber security breaches, or system failures at any of its data center facilities; (xvii) loss of significant customers or key personnel; (xiii) the impact of future changes in legislation and regulations, including changes in real estate and zoning laws, the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990, environmental and other laws that impact its business and industry, in addition to those under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and elsewhere in Switch's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in Switch's other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Switch's SEC filings are available on the Investors section of Switch's website at investors.switch.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Switch as of the date hereof, and Switch disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Switch's views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

ABOUT Switch

Switch (NYSE: SWCH), is the independent leader in exascale data center ecosystems, edge data center designs, industry-leading telecommunications solutions and next-generation technology innovation. Switch Founder and CEO Rob Roy has developed more than 700 issued and pending patent claims covering data center designs that have manifested into the company's world-renowned data centers and technology solutions.

We innovate to sustainably progress the digital foundation of the connected world with a focus on enterprise-class and emerging hybrid cloud solutions. The Switch PRIMEs, located in Las Vegas and Tahoe Reno, Nevada; Grand Rapids, Michigan; Atlanta, Georgia; and Austin, Texas are the world's most powerful exascale data center campus ecosystems with low latency to major U.S. markets. Visit switch.com for more information or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Switch, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except per share data)



March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

(unaudited)



ASSETS





CURRENT ASSETS:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 27,493

$ 48,325 Restricted cash 1,890

1,890 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $363 and $361, respectively 24,774

18,368 Prepaid expenses 11,457

10,265 Other current assets, net of allowance for credit losses of $3 4,627

4,624 Total current assets 70,241

83,472 Property and equipment, net 2,317,408

2,237,059 Long-term deposit 15,222

13,504 Deferred income taxes 306,753

295,699 Intangible assets, net 124,354

125,758 Goodwill 106,350

106,350 Other assets, net of allowance for credit losses of $94 and $91, respectively 59,097

56,776 TOTAL ASSETS $ 2,999,425

$ 2,918,618







LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





CURRENT LIABILITIES:





Long-term debt, current portion $ 4,000

$ 4,000 Accounts payable 21,813

55,262 Accrued salaries and benefits 8,316

6,786 Accrued interest 7,822

8,577 Accrued expenses and other 16,580

18,285 Accrued construction payables 32,580

31,093 Deferred revenue, current portion 21,163

16,905 Customer deposits 16,707

16,335 Swap liability, current portion 2,846

8,062 Operating lease liability, current portion 2,705

3,281 Total current liabilities 134,532

168,586 Long-term debt, net 1,711,433

1,611,962 Operating lease liability 31,467

32,157 Finance lease liability 57,346

57,376 Deferred revenue 25,507

25,921 Liabilities under tax receivable agreement 412,456

395,615 Other long-term liabilities 969

8,360 TOTAL LIABILITIES 2,373,710

2,299,977 Commitments and contingencies





STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:





Preferred stock, $0.001 par value per share, 10,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding —

— Class A common stock, $0.001 par value per share, 750,000 shares authorized, 148,846 and 145,187 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 149

145 Class B common stock, $0.001 par value per share, 300,000 shares authorized, 95,773 and 98,331 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 96

98 Class C common stock, $0.001 par value per share, 75,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding —

— Additional paid in capital 357,286

352,984 Accumulated deficit (18,188)

(23,022) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (568)

(568) Total Switch, Inc. stockholders' equity 338,775

329,637 Noncontrolling interest 286,940

289,004 TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 625,715

618,641 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 2,999,425

$ 2,918,618

Switch, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31,

2022

2021 Revenue $ 164,609

$ 130,866 Cost of revenue 94,491

71,693 Gross profit 70,118

59,173 Selling, general and administrative expense 42,871

34,998 Income from operations 27,247

24,175 Other income (expense):





Interest expense, including $662 and $583, respectively, in amortization of debt issuance costs

and original issue discount (13,197)

(8,757) Gain on swaps 13,649

3,205 Equity in net losses of investments —

(220) Gain on sale of equity method investment —

5,374 Other 475

3,271 Total other income 927

2,873 Income before income taxes 28,174

27,048 Income tax expense (4,240)

(2,654) Net income 23,934

24,394 Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 11,141

12,753 Net income attributable to Switch, Inc. $ 12,793

$ 11,641







Net income per share:





Basic $ 0.09

$ 0.09 Diluted $ 0.08

$ 0.09







Weighted average shares used in computing net income per share:





Basic 147,745

126,641 Diluted 153,265

129,110







Other comprehensive loss:





Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of reclassification adjustment and tax of $0 —

(474) Comprehensive income 23,934

23,920 Less: comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interest 11,141

12,340 Comprehensive income attributable to Switch, Inc. $ 12,793

$ 11,580

Switch, Inc. Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended

March 31,

2022

December 31,

2021

March 31,

2021 Net income (loss) $ 23,934

$ (18,460)

$ 24,394 Interest expense 13,197

13,521

8,757 Interest income (37)

(36)

(39) Income tax expense (benefit) 4,240

(1,629)

2,654 Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment 47,833

47,336

38,791 Amortization of customer relationships 1,562

1,563

— Loss (gain) on disposal of property and equipment 193

193

(193) Equity-based compensation 6,681

8,005

7,297 Gain on swaps (13,649)

(4,203)

(3,205) REIT and related restructuring/strategic initiatives 2,839

—

— Litigation expense —

4,253

— Noncash litigation settlement expense —

35,000

— Equity in net losses of investments —

281

220 Acquisition-related costs —

—

140 Gain on sale of equity method investment —

—

(5,374) Adjusted EBITDA $ 86,793

$ 85,824

$ 73,442

Switch, Inc. Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted Funds From Operations (in thousands) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended

March 31,

2022

December 31,

2021

March 31,

2021 Net income (loss) $ 23,934

$ (18,460)

$ 24,394 Deferred income taxes 4,240

(1,629)

2,654 Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment 47,833

47,336

38,791 Amortization of customer relationships 1,562

1,563

— Loss (gain) on disposal of property and equipment 193

193

(193) Maintenance capital expenditures (1,833)

(2,839)

(2,121) Equity-based compensation 6,681

8,005

7,297 Unrealized gain on swaps (15,994)

(5,881)

(5,562) Amortization of deferred financing costs 662

661

583 Installation adjustment, net 689

1,171

1,444 Other adjustments, net (534)

(1,630)

(1,253) REIT and related restructuring/strategic initiatives 2,839

—

— Equity in net losses of investments —

281

220 Litigation expense —

4,253

— Noncash litigation settlement expense —

35,000

— Acquisition-related costs —

—

140 Gain on sale of equity method investment —

—

(5,374) Adjusted Funds From Operations $ 70,272

$ 68,024

$ 61,020

Switch, Inc. Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Switch, Inc. to Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Switch, Inc. (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended

March 31,

2022

December 31,

2021

March 31,

2021 Net income (loss) attributable to Switch, Inc. $ 12,793

$ (10,221)

$ 11,641 Gain on swaps (13,649)

(4,203)

(3,205) Noncash litigation settlement expense —

35,000

— Income tax impact on adjustments(1) 1,733

(3,815)

355 Noncontrolling interest impact on adjustments 5,397

(12,632)

1,514 Adjusted net income attributable to Switch, Inc. $ 6,274

$ 4,129

$ 10,305











Adjusted net income per share—diluted $ 0.04

$ 0.03

$ 0.08 Weighted average shares used in computing adjusted net income per share—diluted 153,265

149,427

129,110

________________________________________ 1. The income tax impact is derived by applying the U.S. statutory tax rate to Switch, Inc.'s portion of the adjustment.

