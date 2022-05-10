Recursion Provides Business Updates and Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Enrolled the first participant in our Phase 2 clinical trial for CCM and dosed multiple participants

Expecting to enroll the first participant in our Phase 2/3 clinical trial for progressive NF2 -mutated meningiomas in the second quarter 2022

Received Fast Track Designation for REC-4881, a potential treatment for FAP, and expect to enroll the first participant in a Phase 2 trial in the third quarter 2022

SALT LAKE CITY, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recursion (Nasdaq: RXRX), the clinical-stage biotechnology company industrializing drug discovery by decoding biology, today reported business updates and financial results for its first quarter ending March 31, 2022.

"Recursion achieved several key milestones, including dosing the first participants in our clinical trial for CCM, advancing our science across multiple other programs and continuing the evolution of our Recursion OS to take on additional steps in the drug discovery process beyond target discovery and lead identification," said Recursion Co-Founder & CEO Chris Gibson, Ph.D. "It is exciting to be at this inflection point of our platform and making progress towards translating molecules into medicines with our potential treatments beginning to move through clinical development. We look forward to the additional clinical trials we plan to initiate later this year and the potential of our work and partnerships to positively impact the lives of patients and their loved ones."

Summary of Business Highlights

Clinical Programs

Preclinical and Discovery Programs

Roche and Genentech Collaboration: We have initiated laboratory efforts and are scaling our pilot work to create our first partnership-specific maps in an oncology indication. We have also begun the initial work for development of phenomaps in neuroscience.

Bayer AG Collaboration: We have profiled Bayer's compound library for next generation map-based drug discovery and are actively navigating the map to seed potential programs. We have multiple first-generation brute-force programs related to the potential treatment of fibrotic diseases progressing simultaneously with our partner.

Recursion OS

First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Cash Position: Cash, cash equivalents, and investments were $591.1 million as of March 31, 2022 .

Revenue: Total revenue, consisting primarily of revenue from collaborative agreements, was $5.3 million for the first quarter of 2022, compared to $2.6 million for the first quarter of 2021. The increase was due to revenue recognized from our Roche-Genentech collaboration.

Research and Development Expenses: Research and development expenses were $32.4 million for the first quarter of 2022, compared to $24.1 million for the first quarter of 2021. The increase in research and development expenses was primarily due to an increased number of pre-clinical assets being validated and increased clinical costs as studies progressed. These increases were partially offset by a decrease in platform costs due to partnership-related materials of $9.6 million , which has been capitalized on the balance sheet.

General and Administrative Expenses: General and administrative expenses were $21.1 million for the first quarter of 2022, compared to $8.9 million for the first quarter of 2021. The increase in general and administrative expenses was due to the growth in size of the company's operations, including an increase in salaries and wages of $6.6 million , facilities costs, information technology and security costs, and other administrative costs associated with operating a public company.

Net Loss: Net loss was $56.0 million for the first quarter of 2022, compared to a net loss of $30.7 million for the first quarter of 2021.

Additional Corporate Updates

Annual Shareholder Meeting: The Recursion Annual Meeting for shareholders will be held on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at 12:00 pm Mountain Time .

Oncology: Marie Evangelista, Ph.D., joined Recursion as Vice President, Oncology and will be responsible for translating Recursion's internal pipeline of oncology compounds into the clinic as well as driving aspects of the Roche-Genentech collaboration related to an indication in gastrointestinal oncology. Dr. Evangelista previously served as Senior Director, Translational Medicine at Frontier Medicines and before that spent nearly two decades at Genentech.

Communications: Ryan Kelly joined Recursion as Chief Communications Officer and will be responsible for external and internal communications. Mr. Kelly previously served as Vice President, Marketing and Communications at Virgin Hyperloop where he supported commercializing the company's technology through global strategic communication campaigns.

Investor Relations: Jared Allenbach joined Recursion as Senior Director, Investor Relations and will engage with investors and capital markets regarding strategic financing opportunities. Mr. Allenbach previously served as an investment banker within the healthcare sector at Goldman Sachs.

About Recursion

Recursion is the clinical-stage biotechnology company industrializing drug discovery by decoding biology. Enabling its mission is the Recursion Operating System, a platform built across diverse technologies that continuously expands one of the world's largest proprietary biological and chemical datasets, the Recursion Data Universe. Recursion leverages sophisticated machine-learning algorithms to distill from its dataset the Recursion Map, a collection of hundreds of billions of searchable relationships across biology and chemistry unconstrained by human bias. By commanding massive experimental scale — up to millions of wet lab experiments weekly — and massive computational scale — owning and operating one of the most powerful supercomputers in the world, Recursion is uniting technology, biology and chemistry to advance the future of medicine.

Recursion is proudly headquartered in Salt Lake City, where it is a founding member of BioHive , the Utah life sciences industry collective. Recursion also has offices in Toronto, Montreal and the San Francisco Bay Area. Learn more at www.Recursion.com , or connect on Twitter and LinkedIn .

Consolidated Statements of Operations

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share amounts)



Three months ended



March 31, Revenue 2022 2021

Operating revenue $ 5,299 $ 2,500

Grant revenue 34 62 Total revenue 5,333 2,562







Operating costs and expenses





Cost of revenue 7,799 -

Research and development 32,441 24,109

General and administrative 21,074 8,937 Total operating costs and expenses 61,314 33,046







Loss from operations (55,981) (30,484)

Other income (loss), net 2 (233) Net loss $ (55,979) $ (30,717)







Per share data



Net loss per share of Class A and B common stock, basic and diluted $ (0.33) $ (1.33) Weighted-average shares (Class A and B) outstanding, basic and diluted 170,690,392 23,035,623

Consolidated Balance Sheets

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) (in thousands)











March 31, December 31,



2022 2021 Assets





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 507,891 $ 285,116

Restricted cash 1,521 1,552

Accounts receivable 34 34

Other receivables 11,363 9,056

Investments 83,214 231,446

Other current assets 15,432 7,514

Total current assets 619,455 534,718









Restricted cash, non-current 8,713 8,681

Property and equipment, net 70,704 64,725

Operating lease right-of-use assets 33,301 -

Intangible assets, net 1,309 1,385

Goodwill 801 801

Other non-current assets 36 35

Total assets $ 734,319 $ 610,345







Liabilities and stockholders' equity





Current liabilities





Accounts payable $ 4,162 $ 2,819

Accrued expenses and other liabilities 23,118 32,333

Unearned revenue 54,247 10,000

Notes payable 92 90

Operating lease liabilities 4,086 -

Lease incentive obligation - 1,416

Total current liabilities 85,705 46,658









Deferred rent - 4,110

Unearned revenue, non-current 107,121 6,667

Notes payable, non-current 610 633

Operating lease liabilities, non-current 47,317 -

Lease incentive obligation, non-current - 9,339

Total liabilities 240,753 67,407









Commitments and contingencies













Stockholders' equity





Common stock (Class A and B) 2 2

Additional paid-in capital 949,932 943,142

Accumulated deficit (456,059) (400,080)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (309) (126)

Total stockholder's equity 493,566 542,938









Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 734,319 $ 610,345

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains information that includes or is based upon "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, those regarding early and late stage discovery, preclinical, and clinical programs; licenses and collaborations; prospective products and their potential future indications and market opportunities; Recursion OS and other technologies; business and financial plans and performance; and all other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements may or may not include identifying words such as "plan," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "believe," "potential," "continue," and similar terms. These statements are subject to known or unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements, including but not limited to: challenges inherent in pharmaceutical research and development, including the timing and results of preclinical and clinical programs, where the risk of failure is high and failure can occur at any stage prior to or after regulatory approval due to lack of sufficient efficacy, safety considerations, or other factors; our ability to leverage and enhance our drug discovery platform; our ability to obtain financing for development activities and other corporate purposes; the success of our collaboration activities; our ability to obtain regulatory approval of, and ultimately commercialize, drug candidates; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and force majeure events; our ability to obtain, maintain, and enforce intellectual property protections; cyberattacks or other disruptions to our technology systems; our ability to attract, motivate, and retain key employees and manage our growth; and other risks and uncertainties such as those described under the heading "Risk Factors" in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and our Annual Report on Form 10-K. All forward-looking statements are based on management's current estimates, projections, and assumptions, and Recursion undertakes no obligation to correct or update any such statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable law.

