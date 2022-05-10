CallRevu's Trusted Dealer Caller Solution Ensures Customers Pick Up

Technology Verifies that Calls are NOT Robocallers or Spammers

BALTIMORE, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - CallRevu, an industry leader in automotive call monitoring and analytics, is increasing call pick up rates for automotive retailers with their Trusted Dealer Caller technology solution. CallRevu's Trusted Dealer Caller feature verifies that outbound calls from dealerships are actually from a legitimate source and not robocallers or spammers.

Spam calls continue to rise every year, causing many to think twice before answering a call. In 2020, spam calls were up to 56 million, compared to 43 million in 2019. Automotive retailers rely on their phone for important service updates or sales inventory opportunities. CallRevu's Trusted Dealer Caller technology prevents the call from being flagged as spam. This is a huge win for automotive retail marketing, operations and sales teams, saving time, preventing frustration and building trust.

CallRevu customers simply need to enable the Trusted Dealer Caller feature, which is provided at no cost as part of the CallRevu platform and supports the FCC requirement for telephony providers called STIR/SHAKEN. Data shows that connection rates jump significantly for CallRevu customers who have enabled the Trusted Dealer Caller solution. One major auto group experienced a 5% increase in their outbound connection rate immediately, as well as a lower number of blocked calls.

The CallRevu Trusted Dealer Caller solution also combats inbound spam calls to dealerships, which can be a source of frustration, taking focus away from sales and service. This is all part of CallRevu's vision and commitment to continuous innovation that provides automotive dealerships with solutions that drive ROI and customer experience.

About CallRevu

CallRevu is the only call management solution made in a dealership for dealerships. CallRevu listens to your calls so you don't have to and alerts you within minutes to mishandled sales opportunities, potential CSI issues, even phone routing and connectivity problems. Our call monitoring service helps dealers around the U.S. and Canada convert calls into appointments to improve the bottom line. We track, listen, summarize, alert, report, and coach on all phone data analytics to help dealers drive more call-to-appointment conversions.

About STIR/SHAKEN

The Trusted Dealer Caller solution from CallRevu supports the FCC requirement for telephony providers called STIR/SHAKEN, which is a framework of interconnected standards. STIR/SHAKEN are acronyms for the Secure Telephone Identity Revisited (STIR) and Signature-based Handling of Asserted Information Using toKENs (SHAKEN) standards. This means that calls traveling through interconnected phone networks would have their caller ID "signed" as legitimate by originating carriers and validated by other carriers before reaching consumers. STIR/SHAKEN digitally validates the handoff of phone calls passing through the complex web of networks, allowing the phone company of the consumer receiving the call to verify that a call is in fact from the number displayed on Caller ID.

View original content:

SOURCE CallRevu