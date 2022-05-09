NASCAR SELECTS FAN ENGAGEMENT PLATFORM, PICKUP, TO HELP ACCELERATE MOTORSPORTS CONTENT GAMIFICATION STRATEGY

PickUp To Embed Contextually Relevant Props Across Content Categories Including Editorial, Video And Audio To Enhance NASCAR's Direct Relationship With Highly Engaged Fanbase

More Than 100,000 Picks With Impressive 67% Click Thru Rate From SMS Campaigns For Fantasy and NASCAR Content

BROOKLYN, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fan engagement platform, PickUp, announced today that NASCAR has selected the company to accelerate its motorsports content gamification strategy. PickUp will utilize its proprietary content creation platform to embed contextually relevant props across NASCAR's content including editorial, video, audio and onsite activations. The platform is designed to build a community of highly-engaged fans who can be re-targeted via SMS with hyper-relevant offers and content based on their location.

PickUp engages the casual fan through sports betting and subsequently transforms this audience into a community of passionate fans who can be re-engaged via targeted 2-way SMS campaigns. The company's technology converts sports moments, conversations, breaking news and headlines into interactive questions and distributes those questions across owned media channels where fans are able to make picks and win prizes. PickUp provides the ability to understand what fans care about, where they are located and how to have a direct conversation with them on a 1:1 level.

Recognizing that building a community around their brand drives greater loyalty with fans, sports media companies, leagues and teams have partnered with PickUp to develop 2-way engagement with a wide audience of casual fans looking to interact with their favorite sports. PickUp's technology and dedicated support team allows partners to monetize their content, gain insights into fan sentiment and generate direct conversations with their fans.

PickUp will collaborate with NASCAR to create custom content that will run across their platforms, design and execute engaging SMS strategies and distribute marketing offers approved by NASCAR such as VIP passes to races. Dating back to February, PickUp has been integrated into content during several NASCAR race weekends resulting in over 100,000 picks by fans, with continued growth expected as NASCAR further presents PickUp's betting-adjacent features to its highly-engaged fanbase.

"The NASCAR fanbase is one of the most engaged, informed, and active communities in the world," says Dan Healy, CEO, PickUp. "As more people are introduced to this sport every week, the PickUp platform is here to help them engage with the drivers they're following, and the events they're watching. We're excited about the opportunity to be a part of growing this amazing sport."

PickUp has secured partnerships with leading brands in the sports media space including USA Today Sports, DraftKings, BetMGM, FloSports, MMAJunkie as well as other distributors including Comcast and Xfinity. The company recently announced an extended seed funding round of $3 million investment that included KB Partners, Drive By DraftKings, and Connetic Ventures along with SuRo Capital, Critical Mass Capital and Lloyd Danzig's Sharp Alpha Advisors.

