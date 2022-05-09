Long Duration Energy Storage Council Names Julia Souder as Executive Director

DOE, NRDC, NERC veteran charged with accelerating deployment of LDES technologies to support rapid decarbonization

BRUSSELS, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Long Duration Energy Storage Council ("The Council") announced today that energy and environmental veteran Julia Souder was selected to be the organization's first Executive Director. Souder will lead the Council's strategy and vision to enable the advancement of long duration energy storage to the center stage of the energy transition worldwide.

Souder's core responsibilities include guiding the Council in achieving its mission while engaging with members, industry, governments, and other stakeholders to drive global adoption of long duration energy storage. The announcement follows the formation of the Council's inaugural board of directors last month.

Souder has over 20-years of experience in the energy and environmental sectors, most recently serving as the Executive Director of the Long Duration Energy Storage Association of California (LDESAC). While there, she led the education and outreach of emerging and existing long duration energy storage developers, focusing on its importance to grid reliability and meeting climate goals.

"Long duration energy storage is a critical component to building a renewable energy future," said Souder. "Advancing innovation and accelerating deployment of long duration energy storage technologies is paramount to our global decarbonization efforts. I'm looking forward to working with our growing, global membership to educate and adopt a 100% renewable energy system with energy storage at the core."

Souder has been a longtime advocate of clean energy technology, working extensively to support environmentally friendly technologies and equitable policies. Previously Souder held senior positions at the National Resources Defense Council, Clean Line Energy Partners, the North American Electric Reliability Corporation, the U.S. Department of Energy, and as an entrepreneur at JAS Energies LLC.

About the LDES Council

The LDES Council is a global, executive-led non-profit membership organization, comprising technology providers, equipment providers, renewable energy companies, utilities, grid operators, investors, and end-consumers. It strives to accelerate decarbonization of the energy system at lowest cost to society by driving innovation, commercialization and deployment of long duration energy storage. The LDES Council provides fact-based guidance and information to governments, industry and broader society, drawing from the experience of its members which include leading energy companies, technology providers, investors and end-users. www.ldescouncil.com.

