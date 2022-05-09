Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows For April 2022

NEW YORK, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $98.0 billion as of April 30, 2022, a decrease of $4.1 billion from assets under management at March 31, 2022. The decrease was due to market depreciation of $3.9 billion and distributions of $188 million, partially offset by net inflows of $3 million.

Assets Under Management

(unaudited) 


($ in millions)

 AUM

Net

Market


AUM

By investment vehicle:

  3/31/2022

Flows

Depreciation

Distributions

  4/30/2022

Institutional Accounts:






  Advisory

$23,726

($166)

($1,048)

$ -

$22,512

  Japan Subadvisory

10,692

(98)

(377)

(84)

10,133

  Subadvisory excluding Japan

6,538

34

(334)

-

6,238

Total Institutional Accounts

40,956

(230)

(1,759)

(84)

38,883

Open-end Funds

48,105

232

(1,763)

(53)

46,521

Closed-end Funds

13,061

1

(412)

(51)

12,599

Total AUM

$102,122

$3

($3,934)

($188)

$98,003

About Cohen & Steers
Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong and Tokyo.

