Transfix Reports Record First Quarter 2022 Results

NEW YORK, May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Transfix, Inc. ("Transfix" or the "Company"), the Intelligent Freight Platform™, today announced record financial results for the first quarter of 2022.

First Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights :

Total Revenue increased 50% from the first quarter of 2021, to $90 million .

Gross Profit increased 28% from the first quarter of 2021, to $6.0 million .

Adjusted Gross Profit1 increased 34% from the first quarter of 2021, to $6.6 million .

(1) Adjusted Gross Profit is a non-GAAP financial measure. See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for discussion of this non-GAAP financial measure.

President and CEO Lily Shen said, "The first quarter of 2022 was another strong quarter for Transfix. In addition to our strong financial and operating results, we are continuing to invest meaningfully into our team, brand, and products, which are deepening our relationships with customers and carriers. Our platform offers shippers and carriers the flexibility to navigate today's volatile supply chain environment, and we are excited about the future as we continue to increase the efficiency of the freight industry."

Chief Financial Officer Christian Lee added, "Q1 2022 represents a new quarterly record for both revenue and adjusted gross profit. These results, and our continued growth with shippers and carriers, give us continued momentum going into the remainder of 2022."

Q1 2022 Highlights :

Sets Company Record for Quarterly Revenue and Adjusted Gross Profit – Transfix sets Company records for quarterly revenue of $90 million and adjusted gross profit of $6.6 million.

Brand Launch Illuminates Company's Performance, Service, and Data-Driven Solutions– Unveiled an enhanced corporate mission, new website experience, updated brand logo, and more, showcasing Transfix's leadership and momentum in the new logistics era. It articulates the Company's dedication to bringing its tech-enabled, data-powered insights, and passionate experts to empower shippers and carriers to make smarter, more efficient, and more profitable decisions at every point. With The Transfix Intelligent Freight Platform™, the Company's proprietary platform brings together comprehensive and advanced data modeling, machine-learning algorithms, intuitive software, and best-in-class freight experts.

Key Transportation Software & Services Executive, Matt Butler, Joins Executive Team– Matt Butler joined Transfix as the VP of New Business focused on building out Transfix's software and services as well as identifying new opportunities for revenue growth. With 20+ years in the supply chain industry, Butler most recently served as co-founder of an advisory firm focused on investment strategies for supply chain technology and previously as the global solutions leader at supply chain technology company, Blue Yonder. Butler is a recognized thought leader and digital strategist as well as an experienced operator and software/service ecosystem expert.

Jeffrey Immelt Joins the Transfix Board of Directors :

As previously announced, former General Electric Chairman and CEO Jeffrey Immelt has joined the Transfix Board of Directors. Immelt has decades of experience as an executive and director of public companies, and currently, as a venture partner with NEA, serves on the Board of Directors of Twilio Inc. ("Twilio"), Bloom Energy Corporation, and Bright Health Group, Inc. ("Bright Health"), among others. He is also a member of the Compensation Committees of the board of directors of Twilio and Bright Health.

Public Company Update :

As previously announced on September 21, 2021, Transfix has entered into a definitive business combination agreement with G Squared Ascend I Inc. ("G Squared Ascend I") (NYSE: GSQD), a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by affiliates of G Squared, that is expected to result in Transfix becoming a publicly listed company. Completion of the business combination is subject to customary closing conditions.

Financial Results( 1):

($ in thousands)





Three Months Ended March 31,



2022 2021 Revenue

$89,602 $59,908 Purchased Transportation

$82,990 $54,957 Internal Use Software Amortization(2)

$643 $270 Gross Profit

$5,969 $4,681 Gross Profit Margin

6.7% 7.8% Add: Internal Use Software Amortization

$643 $270 Adjusted Gross Profit

$6,612 $4,951 Adjusted Gross Profit Margin

7.4% 8.3%





(1) See the "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section of this release for the definition and a discussion of each non-GAAP financial measure. (2) Internal use software amortization is included as a component of technology expense in the statement of operations

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release includes the following non-GAAP financial measures: adjusted gross profit and adjusted gross profit margin. Adjusted gross profit and adjusted gross profit margin are non-GAAP financial measures that management uses in its financial and operational decision-making and evaluation of operating performance. Adjusted gross profit is calculated as gross profit excluding the amortization of internal-use software costs. It is also calculated as revenue less purchased transportation costs. Adjusted gross profit margin is calculated as adjusted gross profit divided by total revenue. Management believes these measures are important profitability measurements and are useful measures of Transfix's ability to source and sell services that are provided by third parties.

Non-GAAP metrics are not calculated in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered an alternative to any measures of financial performance calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Other companies may calculate these non-GAAP metrics differently.

For a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest comparable GAAP financial measure, see "Financial Results" included above.

About Transfix

Transfix drives modern supply chain impact at scale with its Intelligent Freight Platform™. By combining enterprise-grade, machine-learning technology with intuitive software and dedicated supply chain experts, Transfix is enabling organizations to deliver with high performance and high reliability, drive long-term strategy and capacity planning, take empty miles off the road, and optimize their networks, at scale. Today, Transfix connects shippers to 28,000+ carriers with real-time, many-to-many freight matching and the visibility they need to make their supply chains more efficient and environmentally responsible. Learn more at Transfix.io .

