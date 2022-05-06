Encentive Wins Grant To Deploy Turn-Key DEX On Qtum Blockchain

Enabling Qtum community to instantly build custom DeFi marketplaces for trading any Qtum based assets

SINGAPORE, May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Qtum, a public blockchain platform, has awarded Encentive a grant to integrate its turn-key DeFi Dex Builder and dramatically expand the functionality of its network. Qtum is a PoS-based network that combines Bitcoin's secure UTXO model with Ethereum's programmable EVM (Ethereum Virtual Machine). This funding is part of the Qtum DeFi Incentive Program.

(PRNewswire)

Encentive's DeFi Dex Builder (EDDB) is a turn-key solution that enables community leaders, influencers, and enterprises to instantly create and customize their own DeFi marketplaces for crypto tokens and NFTs, dramatically increasing the growth potential of the communities they serve. With Encentive, anyone can create a Dex overnight and customize its parameters to best serve and incentivize their community.

Encentive will enrich DeFi communities built on top of Qtum by providing sophisticated marketplace functionalities and tools such as staked and farmed trading pairs, customized liquidity provider fees, native tokens & NFTs, airdrop functions, and user referral rewards. Moreover, as the Encentive and Qtum ecosystems grow, an innovative model of shared liquidity across all DEXs deployed on Encentive will give early stage projects a strong foundation for growth. Encentive's roadmap for deployment projects a staking and airdrop capable DEX to be operational within July, 2022, followed by NFT and OTC modules in August.

About the Qtum DeFi Incentive Program

The Qtum DeFi Incentive Program is a grant program of $1 million (and up to $5 million) provisioned by the Qtum Foundation to foster DeFi innovation and development on Qtum's open-source blockchain. The Qtum DeFi Incentive Program will provide corresponding development funding for each approved applicant or team according to their development goals.

About Qtum

Qtum is a decentralized, open-source, public blockchain platform that launched its mainnet in 2017. The platform is a community project that connects Bitcoin and Ethereum communities, the blockchain ecosystem, and the real world. Its currency is based on the UTXO model and utilizes several virtual machines, including Ethereum Virtual Machine. By combining Bitcoin's original UTXO model with Ethereum's game-changing EVM (Ethereum Virtual Machine), Qtum has created a blockchain that's the most organic and obvious evolution of the original Bitcoin blockchain.

Website:https://qtum.org/en

Twitter: https://twitter.com/qtum

Telegram: https://t.me/qtumofficial

Medium: https://medium.com/@Qtum

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/zyVMQSv

About Encentive

Encentive enables code-free overnight deployment of peer-to-peer DeFi marketplaces and dapps starting from a community of one. Public chain compatibility includes Ethereum, BNB chain, Polygon, Near, and 10+ more public chain ecosystems. Any individual or organization can establish the next great DeFi marketplace or dapp almost instantly, including farming and staking, fine-tuned to benefit and serve the governance needs and trading preferences of their own unique communities and missions, thereby attracting more users and enriching existing ecosystems, resulting in more traffic and TVL. This dramatically lowered barrier to entry includes a variety of on-chain DeFi features, such as implementation of traffic volume sharing, cross-chain interoperability, development of multi-chain ecosystems, and ways to impede inflationary bubbles.

Website: https://encentive.io

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Encentive_io

Telegram: https://t.me/Encentive_official

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Encentive