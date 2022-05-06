Claro Enterprise Solutions Receives HRDUS Innovative HR Team 2022 Award

MIRAMAR, Fla., May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Claro Enterprise Solutions, a leading source provider of Network Connectivity and Communication, Cloud, IoT, and IT Managed Services, has been awarded as one of the HRDUS Innovative HR Teams of 2022. The report recognizes companies that are breaking boundaries to move the HR profession forward in what has been a tumultuous year.

"To receive this recognition is a testament of our commitment to our employees and their development," said Loren Rosario Maldonado, Chief People Officer at Claro Enterprise Solutions.

She added, "Throughout the pandemic, the Great Resignation, and now the Great Reshuffle, people are quick to leave their jobs, which is why the need for a cohesive approach toward learning and development is more important now than ever. Providing the right tools and resources to ensure training and development for our employees became our most important goal in Q4 heading into 2022."

The Claro Enterprise Solutions HR team launched various initiatives that led to the increased engagement of employees, such as a learning and development plan and an emerging leader's program.

"These two programs have helped us identify those employees with a lot of potential for growth and future leadership roles," Maldonado says. "We're working strongly on evolving leadership skills and soft skills critical to the organization. We've established individual career paths and learning journeys for each identified employee, using a series of surveys to give them a voice in the process."

The award winners demonstrated HR teams that have agile, bold, and forward-thinking people strategies. Nominations focused on areas including talent management, diversity and inclusion, health and wellness, and HR technology. Initiatives introduced and results achieved in 2021 were highlighted. The HRD team objectively assessed each entry for detailed information, true innovation, and proven success — along with benchmarking against the other entries — to determine the winners.

Claro Enterprise Solutions, an América Móvil subsidiary, is a leading source provider of Network Connectivity and Communication, Cloud, IoT, and IT Managed Services delivering scalable solutions with layers of security, global expertise, and dependable customer support. By empowering a people-first culture, our diverse teams closely collaborate with clients, enabling businesses to thrive with our integrated secure-by-design and expertly curated portfolio of technology solutions customized and designed to help optimize business operations.

