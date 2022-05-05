Waymark Adds Medicaid Health Plan Leaders to Drive Growth Team

SAN FRANCISCO, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Waymark, the provider-enablement company working to improve outcomes for individuals in Medicaid, today announced the addition of David Livingston as Head of Growth and Dana Thomas as Growth Partnerships leader. Their appointments expand Waymark's depth of expertise in Medicaid and further enable its strategy to partner with Medicaid managed care plans and the primary care community to increase access to whole-person care for vulnerable populations.

Medicaid innovator, Waymark announced David Livingston as Head of Growth and Dana Thomas to lead Growth Partnerships.

David Livingston brings more than 30 years of managed care experience to the company, having served in senior leadership roles at diverse payer organizations. He joins Waymark from Aetna Better Health where he served as the plan CEO in Illinois and Kansas, and as a regional Medicaid leader. He has also served as President and an early employee at Meridian Health Plan of Illinois during the plan's rapid growth, and he has served as CEO of United Healthcare's Michigan Medicaid plan. During his career, David has had oversight of operations, provider network, program implementation, and business development strategy.

As a member of the Growth team, Dana Thomas will leverage her decades of experience in growing access to publicly funded health programs for low-income people. Dana comes to Waymark from Anthem Inc.'s Government Business Division where she was a member of the Medicaid Business Unit's leadership team, having served most recently as Growth Director. Prior to joining Anthem, she served in leadership roles advocating on behalf of safety-net providers and spent time on Capitol Hill. Dana is an attorney by training.

"David and Dana's experience as senior health plan operators will accelerate Waymark's growth and demonstrates our commitment to cultivating partnerships that produce meaningful results for provider and plan partners," said Waymark CEO and co-founder Rajaie Batniji, M.D. Ph.D. "Both David and Dana have deep first-hand experience with the issues that MCOs, states, and Medicaid providers are working to solve, and will be instrumental in ensuring we can meet the aims of our partners."

"Waymark is an innovative solution designed to enhance care delivery for Medicaid members, and I am excited to be joining this dynamic mission-driven team," said David Livingston, Head of Growth, Waymark. "With Dana on board, we have additional capacity to communicate the Waymark story on how we rely on evidence-based strategies to align payment incentives, improve care coordination, and reduce disparities – all critical to the success of the Medicaid program."

Waymark partners in value-based arrangements with Medicaid health plans to deliver community-based care that complements existing Medicaid primary care providers. David and Dana will be leading Waymark's partnership efforts with Medicaid health plans.

About Waymark

Waymark was founded in 2021 by seasoned healthcare entrepreneurs and operators. The company is a Public Benefit Corporation that seeks to improve healthcare access and outcomes among people with Medicaid benefits. Waymark will empower existing primary care providers with technology-enabled, community-based care teams to deliver a set of interventions that are highly effective, but rarely available to patients in Medicaid.

Waymark designs technology and service delivery for communities and individuals that have been historically excluded, because of language, race, ethnicity, poverty, substance use, immigration status, gender or sexual identity, or other characteristics viewed as "other" or "lesser than". We promote access to healthcare when English is not spoken, technology is not used, and traditional care delivery is not trusted. We build and design with the communities we serve in each geography.

For more information, visit www.waymarkcare.com

View original content:

SOURCE Waymark