TROPOS MOTORS, A LEADING ELECTRIC LIGHT COMMERCIAL VEHICLE OEM, ANNOUNCES THE DEBUT OF THE ABLE™ NXT AT THE ADVANCED CLEAN TRANSPORTATION EXPO

Based on an EU Supply Chain, New Model Results In Higher Quality and Performance

MORGAN HILL, Calif., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tropos Motors designs, builds and markets best-in-class, fully electric, compact utility vehicles, and today announces the launch of the ABLE™ NXT platform to its existing fleet of street-legal electric vehicles. The ABLE NXT will debut at the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Show in Long Beach, CA, May 9-11, 2022 in the outdoor vehicle showcase.

Tropos Motors ABLE NXT (PRNewswire)

Key features of the Tropos ABLE NXT include:

Made in the EU, assembled in America

100% Electric and full charge in 2-4 hours

Up to 190-mile range

Up to 1,500 lbs payload on street

Up to 33kWh lithium battery pack

Up to 55 MPH top speed

Ultra-high efficiency electric drivetrain that can deliver over 5 miles per kilowatt of energy

Highly customizable and configurable

Panasonic OneConnect™ advanced fleet telematics

"Technological advancements and strategic partnerships have allowed our team to deliver the new 100% electric ABLE NXT utility vehicle," said John Bautista, Founder and CEO of Tropos Motors. "We have successfully transitioned from an Asian supply chain, and the ABLE NXT is now sourced in the EU. This enables us to utilize Tier-1 suppliers, resulting in the highest quality and performance commercial LSV on the market. The ABLE NXT is our next product evolution as we continue to convert to clean and efficient electric transportation and allow businesses to become more sustainable," he continued.

The sophisticated, modular structure of the ABLE NXT allows for easy and cost-effective customization, which allows it to be utilized for many activities from last mile delivery, facility and campus maintenance, warehousing, municipality and park activities, and even as an emergency vehicle. The unique and patented Easy Swap® feature allows users to change cargo options in just 60 seconds. With only a forklift, the rapid cargo swap enables customers to be more flexible and work with preconfigured cargo boxes in last mile logistics.

The user-friendly ABLE NXT also boasts an interior designed to ensure maximum efficiency, comfort and full connectivity.

Full heating and air conditioning

Digital color dashboard display

Automatic rear-view camera

Infotainment system with GPS navigation and smartphone connectivity.

Tropos has already deployed over 1,000 ABLE ST, XT & XR light commercial electric vehicles globally and is approaching pre-orders of 1,100 units of the new ABLE NXT platform, and is continuing to accept pre-orders for the new ABLE NXT, with deliveries expected to begin in Q3 2022.

You can preview the ABLE NXT at the ACT Expo in Long Beach, CA, May 9-11, 2022 in Booth #149.

About Tropos Technologies, Inc. and Tropos Motors

Tropos Technologies, Inc. is a Silicon Valley-based startup that designs, builds and markets all-electric, street-legal vehicles, specializing in utility e-LSVs – electric low-speed vehicles – and trucks under the Tropos Motors brand. These vehicles are designed for corporate, fleet, first-responder, agriculture, last-mile delivery, and construction applications. Tropos employs the latest EV technology, experienced engineering, and modern design aesthetics. The Tropos Motors ABLE™ is a full line of durable, versatile, and available eCUVs (electric Compact Utility Vehicles). The Tropos Motors product line is capable of handling large payloads and towing capacities and can operate in extremely tight quarters with a short wheelbase and turning radius. Tropos Motors eCUVs can be operated indoors, outdoors, and off-road. Available in countless configurations, their trucks are ready to work as hard as you do, no matter the job.

For more information, please visit www.troposmotors.com

CONTACT: Ashley Garing, ashley@goldenarrowpr.com

Tropos Motors Logo (PRNewswire)

