PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS

CLEVELAND, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Preformed Line Products Company (NASDAQ: PLPC) today reported financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2022.
Q1 2022 Highlights:
- Net sales increased 18%
- Diluted EPS of $2.49, an increase of 72%
- Results included a gain of $4.4 million from life insurance death benefits
- Charge of $1.0 million incurred to wind-down PLP-Russia
- Completed two acquisitions
The Company posted net income for the first quarter of 2022 of $12.3 million, or $2.49 per diluted share, compared to $7.2 million, or $1.45 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2021. First quarter 2022 net income included a non-taxable gain of $4.4 million from life insurance death benefits. The first quarter of 2022 also included charges of approximately $1.0 million related to the wind-down of the Company's subsidiary in Russia, which include a $0.4 million charge to write-down inventory balances. Currency translation rates had an unfavorable effect on net income of $0.2 million.
Rob Ruhlman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, "We are pleased with our strong start to 2022. We enjoyed strong volume growth and incremental sales from our newest acquisitions and benefitted from selling price adjustments made necessary by the significant levels of inflation experienced last year and so far this year. The pace of inflationary increases on our raw material inputs and freight expense coupled with additional costs associated with supply chain disruption continue to negatively impact our gross profit percentage and earnings generation. As a result, we have instituted additional selling price increases. All regions except for Asia-Pacific reported an increase in net sales versus Q1 2021. PLP USA continues to lead the increase driven by growth in the communications product family as well as the significance of our U.S. based manufacturing and distribution facilities. Additional investments are well underway within our PLP USA operations to support this growth both today and into the future. While we have seen reductions in revenue in certain operations that rely more heavily on government-sponsored infrastructure projects that have been delayed due to COVID-19, our strength in other markets has more than offset the shortfalls to allow for both top-line and bottom-line growth. Customer satisfaction remains our primary goal – accomplished by providing high-quality products and services that meet or exceed expectations."
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 regarding the Company, including those statements regarding the Company's and management's beliefs and expectations concerning the Company's future performance or anticipated financial results, among others. Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties which may cause results to differ materially from those set forth in those statements. Among other things, factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements include the uncertainty in business conditions and economy due to COVID-19 including the severity and duration of business disruption caused by the pandemic, the strength of the economy and demand for the Company's products and the mix of products sold, the relative degree of competitive and customer price pressure on the Company's products, the cost, availability and quality of raw materials required for the manufacture of products, the impact of global economic conditions (such as social unrest, acts of war, military conflict (including the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine), international hostilities, terrorism and changes in diplomatic and trade relationships) on profitability and future growth opportunities; the Company's ability to identify, complete, obtain funding for and integrate acquisitions for profitable growth; and the Company's ability to continue to develop proprietary technology and maintain high quality products and customer service to meet or exceed new industry performance standards and individual customer expectations, and other factors described under the headings "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in the Company's 2021 Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 4, 2022 and subsequent filings with the SEC. The Annual Report on Form 10-K and the Company's other filings with the SEC can be found on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events.
ABOUT PLP
PLP protects the world's most critical connections by creating stronger and more reliable networks. The company's precision-engineered solutions are trusted by energy and communications providers worldwide to perform better and last longer. With locations in over 20 countries, PLP works as a united global corporation, delivering high-quality products and unparalleled service to customers around the world.
PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS COMPANY
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
March 31,
December 31,
(Thousands of dollars, except share and per share data)
2022
2021
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 34,630
$ 36,406
Accounts receivable, less allowances of $4,541 ($3,744 in 2021)
115,764
98,203
Inventories – net
126,113
114,507
Prepaid expenses
19,111
19,778
Other current assets
3,458
3,217
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS
299,076
272,111
Property, plant and equipment – net
156,434
149,774
Goodwill
38,435
28,194
Other intangible assets – net
16,669
12,039
Deferred income taxes
5,645
3,839
Other assets
18,241
23,061
TOTAL ASSETS
$ 534,500
$ 489,018
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Trade accounts payable
$ 51,499
$ 42,376
Notes payable to banks
14,236
16,423
Current portion of long-term debt
3,261
3,116
Accrued compensation and other benefits
20,415
21,703
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
26,086
21,917
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES
115,497
105,535
Long-term debt, less current portion
60,594
40,048
Other noncurrent liabilities and deferred income taxes
29,500
27,335
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Shareholders' equity:
Common shares - $2 par value, 15,000,000 shares authorized, 4,940,094 and
4,907,143 issued and outstanding, as of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively
13,302
13,185
Common shares issued to rabbi trust, 244,485 and 243,138 shares at
March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively
(10,201)
(10,102)
Deferred compensation liability
10,201
10,102
Paid-in capital
48,847
47,814
Retained earnings
421,921
410,673
Treasury shares, at cost, 1,788,283 and 1,685,387 shares at
March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively
(95,631)
(93,836)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(59,529)
(61,719)
TOTAL PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS COMPANY SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
328,910
316,117
Noncontrolling interest
(1)
(17)
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
328,909
316,100
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
$ 534,500
$ 489,018
PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS COMPANY
STATEMENTS OF CONSOLIDATED OPERATIONS
(Thousands of dollars, except per share data)
Three Months Ended March 31
2022
2021
Net sales
$ 138,223
$ 117,553
Cost of products sold
96,272
77,361
GROSS PROFIT
41,951
40,192
Costs and expenses
Selling
10,661
9,601
General and administrative
16,309
14,394
Research and engineering
4,774
4,611
Other operating expense – net
756
818
32,500
29,424
OPERATING INCOME
9,451
10,768
Other income (expense)
Interest income
113
21
Interest expense
(526)
(463)
Other income – net
5,103
228
4,690
(214)
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
14,141
10,554
Income tax expense
1,840
3,377
NET INCOME
$ 12,301
$ 7,177
Less: Net (gain) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
(16)
2
NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO PREFORMED
LINE PRODUCTS COMPANY SHAREHOLDERS
$ 12,285
$ 7,179
AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES OF COMMON STOCK
OUTSTANDING:
Basic
4,928
4,917
Diluted
4,943
4,936
EARNINGS PER SHARE OF COMMON STOCK
ATTRIBUTABLE TO PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS
COMPANY SHAREHOLDERS:
Basic
$ 2.49
$ 1.46
Diluted
$ 2.49
$ 1.45
Cash dividends declared per share
$ 0.20
$ 0.20
