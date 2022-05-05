Nektar Therapeutics Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

SAN FRANCISCO, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nektar Therapeutics (Nasdaq: NKTR) today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Cash and investments in marketable securities at March 31, 2022 were approximately $704.4 million as compared to $798.8 million at December 31, 2021, which is expected to support operations into 2025.

"The new strategic plan that we recently announced refocuses our company around specific investment into our most important pipeline programs – NKTR-358, NKTR-255, and core preclinical candidates," said Howard W. Robin, President and CEO of Nektar. "In addition, we have now implemented a cost restructuring plan which extends our cash runway through the first half of 2025. We believe our pipeline in auto-immune disease and oncology provides a path to bringing important therapeutics to patients and creating value for our shareholders."

Summary of Financial Results

Revenue in the first quarter of 2022 was $24.8 million as compared to $23.6 million in the first quarter of 2021.

Total operating costs and expenses in the first quarter of 2022 were $141.4 million as compared to $133.0 million in the first quarter of 2021. Operating costs and expenses increased primarily as a result of an increase in R&D expense.

R&D expense in the first quarter of 2022 was $107.3 million as compared to $95.6 million for the first quarter of 2021. R&D expense increased primarily due to increases in expense for bempegaldesleukin, NKTR-255 and NKTR-358.

G&A expense was $27.3 million in the first quarter of 2022 and $31.7 million in the first quarter of 2021.

Net loss for the first quarter of 2022 was $90.4 million or $0.49 basic and diluted loss per share as compared to a net loss of $123.0 million or $0.68 basic and diluted loss per share in the first quarter of 2021.

On April 25, 2022, Nektar announced new strategic and cost restructuring plans (https://ir.nektar.com/news-releases/news-release-details/nektar-therapeutics-announces-strategic-reorganization-plan-and) and conducted a call with analysts and investors to present those plans. On that call, the company provided annual financial guidance for 2022, and because of that, the company stated it would not hold its regular quarterly conference call conducted in conjunction with release of Q1 2022 financial results.

NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

























ASSETS

March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021 (1) Current assets:



















Cash and cash equivalents









$ 67,993

$ 25,218



Short-term investments









599,032

708,737



Accounts receivable









30,220

22,492



Inventory









15,379

15,801



Other current assets









20,831

23,333





Total current assets









733,455

795,581

























Long-term investments









37,363

64,828

Property, plant and equipment, net









60,980

60,510

Operating lease right-of-use assets









114,296

117,025

Goodwill









76,501

76,501

Other assets









1,521

2,744





Total assets









$ 1,024,116

$ 1,117,189

























LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

































Current liabilities:



















Accounts payable









12,617

9,747



Accrued compensation









22,653

15,735



Accrued clinical trial expenses









33,403

26,809



Other accrued expenses









17,011

15,468



Operating lease liabilities, current portion







19,597

17,441





Total current liabilities









105,281

85,200

























Operating lease liabilities, less current portion





122,638

125,736

Development derivative liability









-

27,726

Liabilities related to the sales of future royalties, net





185,604

195,427

Other long-term liabilities









2,704

3,592





Total liabilities









416,227

437,681

























Commitments and contingencies









































Stockholders' equity:



















Preferred stock









-

-



Common stock









19

19



Capital in excess of par value









3,537,790

3,516,641



Accumulated other comprehensive loss







(6,532)

(4,157)



Accumulated deficit









(2,923,388)

(2,832,995)





Total stockholders' equity









607,889

679,508



Total liabilities and stockholders' equity







$ 1,024,116

$ 1,117,189

























(1) The consolidated balance sheet at December 31, 2021 has been derived from the audited financial statements at that date but does not include all

of the information and notes required by generally accepted accounting principles in the United States for complete financial statements.











































































NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share information)

(Unaudited)









































Three months ended March 31,

















2022

2021

























Revenue:



















Product sales









$ 5,688

$ 4,795



Non-cash royalty revenue related to the sales of future royalties



17,561

18,798



License, collaboration and other revenue







1,573

54

Total revenue









24,822

23,647

























Operating costs and expenses:



















Cost of goods sold









5,315

5,756



Research and development









107,253

95,604



General and administrative









27,339

31,679



Restructuring, impairment and other costs of terminated program



1,475

-

Total operating costs and expenses







141,382

133,039



























Loss from operations









(116,560)

(109,392)

























Non-operating income (expense):



















Change in fair value of development derivative liability





33,427

(1,599)



Non-cash interest expense on liabilities related to the sales of future royalties

(7,529)

(13,296)



Interest income and other income (expense), net





395

1,412

Total non-operating expense, net









26,293

(13,483)

























Loss before provision for income taxes







(90,267)

(122,875)

























Provision for income taxes









126

92

Net loss









$ (90,393)

$ (122,967)

















































Basic and diluted net loss per share







$ (0.49)

$ (0.68)

























Weighted average shares outstanding used in computing basic and diluted net loss per share

185,848

181,370

















































NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

















Three months ended March 31,

















2022

2021

Cash flows from operating activities:















Net loss









$ (90,393)

$ (122,967)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:













Non-cash royalty revenue related to the sales of future royalties



(17,561)

(18,798)



Non-cash interest expense on liabilities related to the sales of future royalties

7,529

13,296



Change in fair value of development derivative liability





(33,427)

1,599



Non-cash research and development expense





4,951

2,248



Stock-based compensation









20,961

23,898



Depreciation and amortization









3,730

3,543



Amortization of premiums (discounts), net and other non-cash transactions

1,276

2,345

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

















Accounts receivable









(7,728)

9,733



Inventory









422

(1,516)



Operating leases, net









1,787

1,541



Other assets









2,864

6,183



Accounts payable









2,998

779



Accrued compensation









6,918

8,981



Other accrued expenses









7,249

(7,950)

Net cash used in operating activities







(88,424)

(77,085)

























Cash flows from investing activities:

















Purchases of investments









(93,493)

(295,314)



Maturities of investments









227,974

303,612



Sales of investments









-

5,036



Purchases of property, plant and equipment





(4,203)

(2,876)

Net cash provided by investing activities







130,278

10,458

























Cash flows from financing activities:

















Proceeds from shares issued under equity compensation plans





188

17,106



Cash receipts from development derivative liability



750

750

Net cash provided by financing activities





938

17,856

























Effect of foreign exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents



(17)

(20)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents





42,775

(48,791)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period





25,218

198,955

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period







$ 67,993

$ 150,164

























Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:













Operating lease right-of-use asset recognized in exchange for lease liabilities

$ -

$ 1,057



View original content to download multimedia:

