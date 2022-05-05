Franco-Nevada Announces Election of Directors

TORONTO, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Franco-Nevada Corporation announced that the nominees listed in the management proxy circular for the 2022 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders were elected as directors of the Corporation. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Annual Meeting yesterday in person and by webcast are set out below.
Nominee
Votes For
% For
Votes Withheld
% Withheld
David Harquail
142,811,192
95.54%
6,665,241
4.46%
Paul Brink
148,454,011
99.32%
1,022,422
0.68%
Tom Albanese
149,164,622
99.79%
311,811
0.21%
Derek W. Evans
137,580,040
92.04%
11,895,193
7.96%
Dr. Catharine Farrow
144,777,230
96.86%
4,699,203
3.14%
Louis Gignac
135,256,373
90.49%
14,220,060
9.51%
Maureen Jensen
146,451,261
97.98%
3,025,172
2.02%
Jennifer Maki
147,907,396
98.95%
1,569,037
1.05%
Randall Oliphant
142,937,026
95.63%
6,539,407
4.37%
Elliott Pew
149,241,456
99.84%
234,977
0.16%
Franco-Nevada Corporation is the leading gold-focused royalty and streaming company with the largest and most diversified portfolio of cash-flow producing assets. Its business model provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to cost inflation. Franco-Nevada is debt-free and uses its free cash flow to expand its portfolio and pay dividends. It trades under the symbol FNV on both the Toronto and New York stock exchanges. Franco-Nevada is the gold investment that works.
View original content:
SOURCE Franco-Nevada Corporation