CNBX Pharmaceuticals Granted Patent in Hong Kong

TEL AVIV, Israel and BETHESDA, Md., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CNBX Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCQB: CNBX), a global leader in the development of cancer related cannabinoid-based medicine, today announced that it has received a Grant of Patent notice by the Patent Registry, Intellectual Property Department, The Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region. Said notice relates to the Company's patent titled: System and Method for High Throughput Screening of Cancer Cells.

The Company further reported that it believes that the granting of this patent by the Hong Kong Patent Registry validates its innovative approach to drug discovery in using data obtained from high throughput screening (HTS) of compounds on various types of cancer cells to elucidate and identify specific compounds that are most effective as anti-cancer agents.

This process has already been instrumental for the Company in producing several promising cancer treatment drug candidates, which are now at various stages of the regulatory pathway, including its novel drug candidate RCC-33 for the treatment of colorectal cancer.

About CNBX Pharmaceuticals:

CNBX Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCQB: CNBX) is a U.S. public company and a global leader in the development of cancer related cannabinoid-based medicine. The Company's R&D is based in Israel, where it is licensed by the Ministry of Health to conduct scientific and clinical research on cannabinoid formulations and cancer. For more information, please visit www.cnbxpharma.com. For the latest updates on CNBX Pharmaceuticals, follow the Company on Twitter @cnbxpharma, Facebook @cnbxPharmaceuticals, LinkedIn, and Instagram @CNBX_Pharmaceuticals.

