Climatecoin investor event attracts government, business leaders from across the world

Company announces partnership with IICA, presence at Aspen Ideas: Climate

MIAMI, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Climatecoin, the creator of the world's first regulated digital carbon asset, announced its soft launch at an investor event in Miami on April 23. The event featured remarks from special guests Francis X. Suarez, Mayor of Miami, and Kristin Smith, executive director at the Blockchain Association, as well as a keynote address from Javier Manzanares, recently announced co-CEO of Climatecoin. The event boasted more than 250 attendees from across the world, including government and business leaders from the U.S., Colombia, Panama, Ecuador, Uruguay, Argentina and the Dominican Republic. Climatecoin today also announced a new partnership with the Instituto Interamericana de Cooperación para la Agricultura (IICA) and its upcoming presence at Aspen Ideas: Climate.

Climatecoin's Ximena Caminos (CCO), Francisco Benedito (Cofounder & Chairman), Pedro López (co-CEO), and Javier Manzanares (co-CEO) with Miami Mayor Francis X. Suarez (center) at the Climatecoin investor event in Miami on April 23, 2022. (PRNewswire)

"As an epicenter for climate change and a leader in the burgeoning crypto movement, Miami offered the perfect venue to introduce Climatecoin and its transformative potential to the world," said Javier Manzanares, co-CEO of Climatecoin. "Today marks the beginning of a global investment movement that will help neutralize and reverse Earth's climate threat by democratizing climate finance and harnessing the power of technology and global collaboration to deliver real climate solutions."

Coinciding with the soft launch, Climatecoin signed a new deal with the Instituto Interamericana de Cooperación para la Agricultura (IICA). The IICA stimulates, promotes and supports the efforts of its 34 member countries, including the U.S., to achieve their agricultural development and rural well-being goals. Through the tokenization of carbon credits via Climatecoin's proprietary digitalization technology, the partnership highlights the contribution of 1.8 billion tons of CO2 in Agriculture, Forestry and Other Land Use (AFOLU) across 32 countries in the Americas, excluding the U.S. and Canada, for potential offsets in sustainable projects.

"Our partnership with the IICA is momentous for Climatecoin as well as for the projects and people the IICA supports," said Pedro López, cofounder and co-CEO of Climatecoin. "It will enable a new level of global coordination and cooperation that will strengthen the resilience of rural territories, fuel sustainable economic growth, improve international and regional trade and contribute to the wellbeing of rural communities around the world."

Climatecoin has also signed a separate Cooperation Agreement with the provincial government of La Rioja, Argentina, which will make available 1.5 million hectares of native forests for tokenization through Climatecoin.

As Climatecoin prepares for a hard launch in the fall, executives from the company will be on site at Aspen Ideas: Climate, running from May 9 - 12 in Miami Beach, Fla. Francisco Benedito, cofounder and chairman of Climatecoin, will participate in a conversation with other climate leaders to introduce Climatecoin's innovative, sustainable and transparent platform at an adjacent event hosted by Reefline, in partnership with Faena Art, at the Faena Forum in Miami on May 11. The event is open to media and the public.

About Climatecoin



Climatecoin is the creator of the world's first regulated digital carbon asset. Run on a carbon neutral blockchain and backed by high-quality carbon credits, Climatecoin will fund credible and impactful decarbonization projects across the globe, providing investors and climate advocates with a meaningful investment to offset their carbon footprints. The company aims to unleash a global investment movement to neutralize and reverse Earth's climate threat by democratizing climate finance. Learn more at climatecoin.com.

ClimateCoin (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Climatecoin