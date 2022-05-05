AiDash Sponsors New Podcast Series: Satellite Superheroes

The series features industry leaders who are expanding the use of satellite technology across utility, energy, and other core industries

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AiDash , a leading provider of satellite- and AI-powered operations, maintenance, and sustainability solutions, announced its exclusive sponsorship of Satellite Superheroes , a new podcast series that showcases the world's innovators powering operations, maintenance, and sustainability from space.

(PRNewsfoto/AiDash) (PRNewswire)

The new bi-monthly podcast series is hosted by industrial technology expert and founder of Industrial Talk Media, Scott MacKenzie. The series explores the commercial and societal applications of satellites with industry innovators who utilize satellite technology in innovative ways to improve key industries. Guests share their insights about the evolving satellite technology space, its applications, and how it plays an integral role in shaping the future.

"We are thrilled to sponsor the Satellite Superheroes podcast," said Co-founder and CEO of AiDash, Abhishek Singh. "Satellites have become a key factor in the technology revolution and this platform allows experts to share their unique knowledge and perspective with the world."

Today, satellites provide high-resolution imagery even as they continue to shrink in size, weight, and cost. With reusable rockets lowering launch costs, satellite launches have quadrupled in the last 10 years. The emergence of cloud computing and AI technology has made a tremendous volume of satellite data available to be analyzed and deliver powerful insights. Satellites are now used across commercial businesses such as utilities, energy, transportation, water, and wastewater, to improve asset management, communications, land stewardship, and more. One of the biggest applications is in sustainability. For example, an Earth-observation satellite allows global-scale monitoring of the environment for positive outcomes in sustainability that no other technology can enable.

"I'm delighted to partner with AiDash on the podcast series," said Scott Mackenzie, Host of Satellite Superheroes. "Satellite technology is already helping to build our world and the trailblazers who are making that happen should receive more recognition. It's important to learn what they know and how we can use satellites to support a variety of industries."

In the first 5 episodes, Satellite Superheroes looks at:

Satellites 101 and Benefits to Industry

Demystifying Earth Observation

Satellite Vegetation Management

Satellite and Innovative Solutions

Innovations in Impacting Utilities

The Satellite Superheroes podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Audible, Amazon Music, and Stitcher.

About Industrial Talk Media

Industrial Talk Media is the one and only location designed to bring industrial learning and education to everyone around the world. It features industrial leaders who shape our futures and make our lives better. At Industrial Talk, we view these individuals and companies as elite industrial athletes who possess a laser-like focus on positively changing the world…exactly what industry is meant to do! Our purpose is to be THE platform to educate, collaborate and innovate, the ESPN of Industry delivering entertaining, engaging and inspiring content. It's what humans want! Visit industrialtalkmedia.com .

About AiDash

AiDash is an AI-first vertical SaaS company on a mission to transform operations, maintenance, and sustainability in industries with geographically distributed assets by using satellites and AI at scale. With access to a continual, near real-time stream of critical data, utilities, energy, mining, and other core industries can make more informed decisions and build optimized long-term plans, all while reducing costs, improving reliability, and achieving sustainability goals. To learn more about how AiDash is helping core industries become more resilient, efficient, and sustainable, visit www.aidash.com .

