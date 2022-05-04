DONALD TRUMP TO ADDRESS SCOTUS LEAK, ELON MUSK, AND MORE IN EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW AIRING ON REAL AMERICA'S VOICE WEDNESDAY, MAY 4

45th President says SCOTUS leak "shocking," Ukraine war never would have happened if he were still in office

"I will say the leak was a terrible thing, you are just not used to that for the Supreme Court," said Trump. "You see so much leaking in our world — in your world, in my world. Although not so much now, it's very interesting. You know you try and cover those leaks. But you've never seen it, or they've rarely seen it, in the Supreme Court. It was very shocking, I think. I think it was a very bad thing for the country," he continued.

The 45th President also took credit for the expected decision. "A lot of people are very happy about [pro-life Supreme Court justices]," he said. "Some people maybe say it's my fault and some people say thank you very much."

Trump also touched on a number of other topics, including the war in Ukraine, Elon Musk and Twitter, and the former Vice President, Mike Pence.

On Ukraine:

"This war in Ukraine should have never happened. One hundred percent would not have happened with me."

On Musk and Twitter:

"I like [Elon Musk]. I helped him when he had difficulty. I think he is a very good guy. I am not going on Twitter because I have Truth [Social]. I think Truth is a better modern-day version. But I think he is a really good guy, paid a lot of money for [Twitter], and I hope it works out."

