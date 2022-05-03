RW Capital Partners, Inc. Names Kirby Toolan, CPA as Chief Financial Officer

NEW YORK, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RW Capital Partners, Inc. ("RW Partners") is pleased to announce that Kirby Toolan, CPA has joined RW Partners as the firm's Chief Financial Officer. Based in the Philadelphia office, she will lead the firm's finance organization and financial activities, including accounting, financial planning and analysis, tax, audit and treasury.

Mrs. Toolan comes to RW Partners with over a decade of experience in financial management, business leadership and strategy. Previously at Comcast Corporation as a Senior Manager in Reporting and Analysis, she managed annual budgeting and monthly forecasting, had oversight over reporting of financial results to senior management and was an advisor on complex accounting issues. Prior to Comcast, she was an Audit Manager in PricewaterhouseCoopers' Private Company Services practice.

Mrs. Toolan graduated from Towson University in Baltimore, MD with a B.S. in Economics and International Studies. She also earned a Masters in Accounting and Finance from The University of Maryland.

About RW Capital Partners, Inc:

Founded in 2012 by Robert F. Whalen, Jr., RW Partners, Inc. has acquired or redeveloped approximately $300 million of retail and self-storage real estate assets while deploying more than $90 million of equity since inception.

