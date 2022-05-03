JanSport x Stranger Things Unveil Limited-Edition Collection to Celebrate Launch of Season 4

Turn Your Fashion Game 'Upside Down' with Stranger Things Collab, Featuring Styles from the

New Season

DENVER, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As our favorite Hawkins, Indiana residents prepare to face their biggest, darkest battles yet in the "Upside Down" and high school, JanSport is announcing the launch of its collaboration with the cult-favorite Netflix series, Stranger Things. The new, limited-edition collection brings the totally rad packs seen in Season 4 to fans to wear alongside the gang.

As a trusted brand for young people for decades, the collaboration perfectly captures the look and feel of the latest season and throws back to the JanSport styles that were popular in 1986. Staying true to the brand's mission, these packs will represent the story of key characters as they face these new, supernatural forces as a team.

"We are thrilled to be working alongside Netflix to deliver the JanSport x Stranger Things collaboration to our customers," says Alexandra Reveles, Director of Marketing at JanSport. "The collaboration allows Gen Z consumers to immerse themselves into the Stranger Things universe in a way that aligns with JanSport's values of embracing the spirit of adventure."

The collection will include five Hawkins-inspired packs, including:

FIELD PACK DEMOGORGAN HUNTER ($70 MSRP)

Don't want your friends to think you're a total waistoid? The Field Pack Demogorgan Hunter has one large main component for all your evil-fighting needs. This pack features dual zippered side water bottle pockets, a dedicated padded laptop compartment that fits a 15-inch laptop, and more.

RIGHT PACK HELLFIRE ($80 MSRP)

Chill out, weirdo. This go-to pack is available in two shades - red and black - and features one large main compartment with a side water bottle pocket, a padded laptop sleeve that fits a 15-inch laptop, iconic straight-cut padded shoulder straps and more.

SIERRA MADRE THE UPSIDE DOWN ($60 MSRP)

Don't get tripped up by a mouth breather. With the Sierra Madre upside-down inspired pack, you can take on any Demogorgon. The pack is reversible and features one large main component with a front pocket that is accessible from both sides.

SUPERBREAK PLUS ELEVEN ($50 MSRP)

Bring on the evil and get ready to defend Hawkins with the SuperBreak Plus Eleven pack. Featuring one large main component, the pack also includes a side water bottle pocket, an internal padded sleeve that fits a 15-inch laptop, iconic straight-cut padded shoulder straps, and more.

WAISTPACK HELLFIRE ($40 MSRP)

Friends don't lie (right, Eleven?), but they do sport radical, retro waist packs. With one main compartment, this waistpack features a front utility pocket, wings for added comfort and support, and an adjustable waist strap.

The collection will be available starting May 16, 2022 and available for purchase on JanSport.com, Tillys, and select retailers worldwide.

About JanSport

JanSport, a division of VF Outdoor, LLC., was founded in 1967 in Seattle, WA, by three pioneers in the outdoor industry. Though the brand began by manufacturing and marketing world-class outdoor backpacks, today the product offering includes outdoor gear and daypacks sold on www.jansport.com, department stores, and specialty and boutique retail locations throughout the world. All JanSport packs are backed by a limited lifetime warranty to guarantee they stand by customers through their life's adventures.

