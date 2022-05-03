GigaMedia Announces First-Quarter 2022 Financial Results

TAIPEI, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ: GIGM) today announced its first quarter 2022 unaudited financial results.

Comments from Management

For the first quarter of 2022, GigaMedia reported revenues of $1.55 million with a gross profit of $0.90 million, an operating loss of $0.83 million and the net loss of $1.10 million. Total revenues increased by 23.0% if compared to the previous quarter.

The improvement exhibited in revenues is mainly due to our efforts in promoting a licensed game amidst a long stay-home period in Hong Kong. Meanwhile, we continued fine-tuning our fast-paced remake of legacy casual games to increase players' stickiness and average revenue per user. With a healthier operating model, we believe it will bring us a steady growth and enhanced profitability in the future

While many countries around the world began easing COVID-19 restrictions, Hong Kong and Taiwan, previously with comparatively few cases, have been facing a wave of outbreak recently, and certain disruptions to our operations were resulted. "We have taken measures to mitigate the impact of the pandemic on our business," stated GigaMedia CEO James Huang.

First Quarter Overview

  • Operating revenues increased by 23.0% in quarter-on-quarter comparison and 6.9% year-over-year. The increase was mainly attributable to our efforts in boosting Tales Runner, a licensed game in Hong Kong, where primary pupils have experienced a prolonged winter vacation.
  • Loss from operations decreased to $0.83 million from $1.15 million last quarter, but net loss increased slightly to $1.10 million from $0.99 million last quarter due to foreign exchange loss arising from the surge of U.S. dollar in the past quarter.

Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results

GigaMedia Limited is a diversified provider of digital entertainment services. GigaMedia's digital entertainment service business FunTown develops and operates a suite of digital entertainments in Taiwan and Hong Kong, with focus on mobile games and casual games. Unaudited consolidated results of GigaMedia are summarized in the table below.

For the First Quarter

GIGAMEDIA 1Q22 UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS


(unaudited, all figures in US$ thousands, except per share
amounts)


1Q22



4Q21



Change

(%)



1Q22



1Q21



Change

(%)


Revenues



1,546




1,257




23.0

%



1,546




1,446




6.9

%

Gross Profit



901




607




48.4

%



901




791




13.9

%

Loss from Operations



(828)




(1,152)



NM




(828)




(901)



NM


Net Loss Attributable to GigaMedia



(1,099)




(986)



NM




(1,099)




(875)



NM


Loss Per Share Attributable to GigaMedia,
Diluted



(0.10)




(0.09)



NM




(0.10)




(0.08)



NM


EBITDA (A)



(1,154)




(1,005)



NM




(1,154)




(949)



NM


Cash, Cash Equivalent and Restricted Cash



40,534




41,762




(2.9)

%



40,534




44,446




(8.8)

%

NM= Not Meaningful

(A)       EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) is provided as a supplement to results provided in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). (See, "Use of Non-GAAP Measures," for more details.)

First-Quarter Financial Results

  • Consolidated revenues for the first quarter of 2022 increased by 23.0% quarter-on-quarter to $1.55 million, from $1.26 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, and increased by 6.9% year-over-year from $1.45 million in the first quarter of 2021. The increase was mainly attributable to our efforts in boosting Tales Runner, a licensed game, amidst a long stay-home period in Hong Kong.
  • Consolidated gross profit increased to $0.90 million from $0.61 million in last quarter and increased by 13.9% from $0.79 million in the same quarter last year.
  • Consolidated operating expenses were $1.73 million in the first quarter of 2022, approximately comparable to prior quarter.
  • Net loss for the first quarter of 2022 was $1.10 million, increased from a loss of $0.99 million last quarter, and from a loss of $0.88 million in the same quarter last year.
  • Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the first quarter-end of 2022 amounted to $40.5 million.

Financial Position

GigaMedia maintained its solid financial position, with cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash amounting to $40.5 million, or approximately $3.67 per share as of March 31, 2022.

Business Outlook

The following forward-looking statements reflect GigaMedia's expectations as of May 3, 2022. Given potential changes in economic conditions and consumer spending, the evolving nature of digital entertainments, and various other risk factors, including those discussed in the Company's 2021 Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as referenced below, actual results may differ materially.

"Notwithstanding the disruption of the pandemic, we are making progress in developing and calibrating a robust business model for our in-house casual games," said GigaMedia CEO James Huang. "We will continue executing our strategy of internally-driven growth by cultivating customer relationships, boosting productivity of the products and improving cost structure and effective marketing."

Meanwhile, our business strategies always include expanding through mergers and acquisitions. We will keep pursuing investment opportunities that have strategic capacity to accelerate our growth and enhance shareholders' value.

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

To supplement GigaMedia's consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, the company uses the following measure defined as non-GAAP by the SEC: EBITDA. Management believes that EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) is a useful supplemental measure of performance because it excludes certain non-cash items such as depreciation and amortization and that EBITDA is a measure of performance used by some investors, equity analysts and others to make informed investment decisions. EBITDA is not a recognized earnings measure under GAAP and does not have a standardized meaning. Non-GAAP measures such as EBITDA should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, other financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. A limitation of using EBITDA is that it does not include all items that impact the company's net income for the period. Reconciliations to the GAAP equivalents of the non-GAAP financial measures are provided on the attached unaudited financial statements.

About the Numbers in This Release

Quarterly results

All quarterly results referred to in the text, tables and attachments to this release are unaudited. The financial statements from which the financial results reported in this press release are derived have been prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, unless otherwise noted as "non-GAAP," and are presented in U.S. dollars.

Q&A

For Q&A regarding the first quarter 2022 performance upon the release, investors may send the questions via email to IR@gigamedia.com.tw, and the responses will be replied individually.

About GigaMedia

Headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, GigaMedia Limited (Singapore registration number: 199905474H) is a diversified provider of digital entertainment services. GigaMedia's digital entertainment service business develops and operates a suite of digital entertainments in Taiwan and Hong Kong, with focus on browser/mobile games and casual games. More information on GigaMedia can be obtained from www.gigamedia.com.

The statements included above and elsewhere in this press release that are not historical in nature are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding expected financial performance (as described without limitation in the "Business Outlook" section and in quotations from management in this press release) and GigaMedia's strategic and operational plans. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties and changes in circumstances. There are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward looking statements, including but not limited to, our ability to license, develop or acquire additional online games that are appealing to users, our ability to retain existing online game players and attract new players, and our ability to launch online games in a timely manner and pursuant to our anticipated schedule. Further information on risks or other factors that could cause results to differ is detailed in GigaMedia's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed in April 2022 and its other filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

#  #  #

(Tables to follow)

GIGAMEDIA LIMITED

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS




Three months ended




3/31/2022



12/31/2021





3/31/2021




unaudited



unaudited





unaudited




USD



USD





USD


Operating revenues















Digital entertainment service revenues



1,545,575




1,257,099






1,446,276


Other revenues















1,545,575




1,257,099






1,446,276


Operating costs















Cost of digital entertainment service revenues



644,369




649,791






655,757


Cost of other revenues















644,369




649,791






655,757


Gross profit



901,206




607,308






790,519


Operating expenses















Product development and engineering expenses



322,438




363,917






345,898


Selling and marketing expenses



435,205




495,573






397,033


General and administrative expenses



971,101




897,473






946,192


Other



226




2,020






2,599





1,728,970




1,758,983






1,691,722


Loss from operations



(827,764)




(1,151,675)






(901,203)


Non-operating income (expense)















Interest income



62,835




24,951






78,595


Foreign exchange (loss) gain - net



(339,131)




41,038






(49,357)


Gain on disposal of investments






45,863







Other-net



4,922




53,605






(2,809)





(271,374)




165,457






26,429


Loss from continuing operations before income taxes



(1,099,138)




(986,218)






(874,774)


Income tax benefit (expense)












Net loss attributable to shareholders of GigaMedia



(1,099,138)




(986,218)






(874,774)


Loss per share attributable to GigaMedia















   Basic:



(0.10)




(0.09)






(0.08)


   Diluted:



(0.10)




(0.09)






(0.08)


Weighted average shares outstanding:















   Basic



11,052,235




11,052,235






11,052,235


   Diluted



11,052,235




11,052,235






11,052,235


GIGAMEDIA LIMITED

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS





3/31/2022



12/31/2021



3/31/2021




unaudited



audited



unaudited




USD



USD



USD


Assets













Current assets













Cash and cash equivalents



40,221,362




41,455,445




44,146,308


Accounts receivable - net



245,742




264,890




281,945


Prepaid expenses



728,280




400,954




393,587


Restricted cash



312,772




306,411




300,000


Other receivables



21,143




473




25,937


Other current assets



151,560




154,344




156,622


Total current assets



41,680,859




42,582,517




45,304,399















Marketable securities - noncurrent



10,322,000




10,322,000




10,000,000


Property, plant & equipment - net



79,266




87,806




38,860


Intangible assets - net



9,166




11,746




11,596


Prepaid licensing and royalty fees



299,117




35,017




108,878


Other assets



2,322,368




2,479,237




2,481,910


Total assets



54,712,776




55,518,323




57,945,643















Liabilities and equity













Accounts payable



47,916




118,343




88,009


Accrued compensation



188,353




236,316




161,287


Accrued expenses



1,436,606




1,199,039




1,083,293


Unearned revenue



890,395




880,203




949,396


Other current liabilities



820,580




782,630




740,286


Total current liabilities



3,383,850




3,216,531




3,022,271


Other liabilities



1,262,455




1,450,487




1,655,437


Total liabilities



4,646,305




4,667,018




4,677,708


Total equity



50,066,471




50,851,305




53,267,935


Total liabilities and equity



54,712,776




55,518,323




57,945,643


GIGAMEDIA LIMITED

Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Results of Operations




Three months ended




3/31/2022



12/31/2021



3/31/2021




unaudited



unaudited



unaudited




USD



USD



USD


Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to EBITDA













Net loss attributable to GigaMedia



(1,099,138)




(986,218)




(874,774)


Depreciation



5,764




3,889




1,902


Amortization



2,239




2,254




2,010


Interest income



(62,835)




(24,951)




(78,595)


Interest expense










Income tax (benefit) expense










EBITDA



(1,153,970)




(1,005,026)




(949,457)


