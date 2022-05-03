Fan Engagement Tool Peeq Announces Partnership with Artist Showcase Platform Breaking Sound

Collaboration will deepen fan engagement with emerging artists

LOS ANGELES, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Peeq, an all-encompassing fan engagement platform, is partnering with Breaking Sound, the number one artist showcase platform. The collaboration will allow greater access for emerging artists to be live streamed from anywhere in the world, while offering ways for artists to engage with fans and monetize their talents like never before.

"Our artists can now hit a much wider audience and engage with their fans in an unprecedented way" --Breaking Sound CEO

"We built Peeq to give creators and talent the keys to their kingdom", says Glisten Cieslak, Chief Growth Officer at Peeq. "Breaking Sound provides solutions and showcases for emerging artists. We clicked instantly as we're both founded around a common purpose – putting talent at the center. Our partnership means that emerging artists everywhere can now authentically and directly connect with their fans around the world…and find new fans too."

Breaking Sound is an all-in-one, physical as well as virtual venue in new music discovery that provides tools and opportunities for the hottest emerging artists to showcase their music. Breaking Sound has the eye to find and curate talent by providing the missing link between relatively undiscovered, unsigned artists and music labels, managers as well as venues.

"We're creating unique and powerful verticals using only the best new innovative technologies. With Peeq, our artists will now have the opportunity to hit a much wider audience and engage with their fans in an unprecedented way" said Breaking Sound CEO Calvin Goldspink.

Peeq continues to strengthen its musical vertical, recently bringing on Jennifer Justice (former Roc Nation, Jay-Z, Mark Ronson) as an advisor. Peeq recently partnered with renowned entertainer Todrick Hall and is the official sponsor of Hall's Femuline world tour. Current talent on the platform includes musicians, artists, pop culture icons, actors, wrestlers, digital creators, comedians and athletes.

About Peeq:

Peeq is a new type of fan engagement platform that provides content, panels, live events, Connects, Meet & Greets and more. Peeq is a bully free platform and is committed to giving back. More on: joinpeeq.com

About Breaking Sound:

Breaking Sound was founded in 2014 and is the #1 music solutions company specializing in showcasing the hottest emerging artists through an unique and powerful network.

View original content:

SOURCE Peeq