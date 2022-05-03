Denis Okema Joins SEI as Director of Diversity and Inclusion

Appointment Reinforces SEI's Commitment to Nurturing Environment of Respect and Belonging

OAKS, Pa., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SEI® (NASDAQ: SEIC) today announced that Denis Okema joined the company as its Director of Diversity and Inclusion. Okema will be responsible for leading SEI's diversity and inclusion efforts, as a leader in our Culture, Engagement, and Inclusion team. He will lead our efforts focusing on programming to enrich the company's culture and support employee engagement and belonging.

Okema is responsible for helping all of SEI foster an environment that gives a voice to employees with diverse backgrounds and experiences, as well as supporting key company strategies and programs, including Learning & Development, Coaching & Consulting, employee recruitment, and SEI's employee-led affinity groups. He will report to Marla Carson, Head of SEI's Culture, Engagement, and Inclusion team.

Dennis McGonigle, Chief Financial Officer at SEI, said:

"At SEI, we firmly believe that diverse perspectives and an inclusive environment create a more dynamic workforce and drive our company's success. We're committed to surrounding ourselves with leaders who possess the conviction to continue building brave futuresSM for our employees, clients, and communities. Informed by his life and professional experience, Denis will help us drive the diverse and inclusive culture we value. We're excited to welcome him to SEI, and we look forward to working with him as we live up to our values and further strengthen diversity and inclusion at SEI and within the financial services industry."

Okema said:

"I'm thrilled to join SEI, a company committed to taking purposeful action in cultivating an environment in which employees and community members feel both included and empowered. SEI's history and culture are rich with creativity and innovation, and I'm inspired by our company's mission to build brave futures through the power of connection. I'm excited to help build those connections with our employees, communities, and clients through diversity and inclusion to further enrich our culture and drive SEI's success."

Carson added:

"Along with his experience and unique perspective, Denis brings openness, authenticity, and learning mindset. As an advocate, speaker, and leader, Denis' intersectionality and focus on relationships, trust, and values will positively impact SEI. We're excited to work together to help shape our company's future, further enriching our culture and workforce."

Prior to joining SEI, Denis spent years as a consultant for diversity, equity, and inclusion in corporate nonprofit and education spaces and as Director for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion with Cristo Rey Philadelphia. Okema earned his Bachelor of Science in development studies from Makerere University and his Master of Science in administration of human services from Chestnut Hill College, as well as a Professional Advanced Certification in Diversity and Inclusion from Cornell University School of Industrial and Labor Relations.

About SEI®

SEI (NASDAQ:SEIC) delivers technology and investment solutions that connect the financial services industry. With capabilities across investment processing, operations, and asset management, SEI works with corporations, financial institutions and professionals, and ultra-high-net-worth families to solve problems, manage change and help protect assets—for growth today and in the future. As of March 31, 2021, SEI manages, advises, or administers approximately $1.3 trillion in assets. For more information, visit seic.com.

