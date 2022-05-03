AAE Speakers Bureau Partners with Durham Children's Initiative, Sponsors Second Annual RISE Event's Keynote Speaker

Bakari Sellers to Keynote Signature Fundraising Breakfast on May 18th

DURHAM, N.C., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- All American Entertainment (AAE) is pleased to announce the corporate sponsorship of Durham Children's Initiative (DCI) through their donation of speaking fees and services to present Bakari Sellers as the keynote speaker for DCI's Annual RISE Breakfast on May 18, 2022. This new charitable partnership for AAE is the first in a long-term relationship supporting DCI and the local Durham community.

All American Entertainment (AAE) specializes in booking speakers and entertainment for the world's leading companies, organizations, and universities. Partnering with event professionals, AAE's experienced team provides exceptional service as an extension of any event planning team, efficiently managing the talent engagement with clients from start to finish. (PRNewsfoto/All American Entertainment) (PRNewswire)

Durham Children's Initiative is the most comprehensive cradle to college and career pipeline of high-quality services for youth and their families in the state of North Carolina. DCI supports families throughout Durham County with the primary focus of building pathways to equity.

"Preparing the future workforce of Durham is more important than ever before," said Greg Friedlander, CEO, All American Entertainment. "As business leaders, we need to make investments in our own communities so that the next generation is ready to face the challenges and opportunities that exist. DCI's success rate is very impressive and should make all of us here in Durham excited about the future."

The second annual RISE breakfast is an uplifting virtual event that highlights several of the successes that DCI families have experienced through this program. This year's inspirational event featuring Bakari Sellers as keynote speaker promises to showcase the potential that young people can achieve with family and community support.

"DCI's annual RISE Breakfast is a celebration of the incredible families in the DCI community, and their resilience and successes over the past year," said David Reese, President and CEO of Durham Children's Initiative. "It's also a celebration of the power of partnerships. DCI is grateful for its partnership with All American Entertainment, which elevates our RISE Breakfast Event and makes it truly special."

The Durham Children's Initiative RISE breakfast event is free and open to the public. Donations are welcomed. To register, please visit http://event.gives/DCI .

Learn more about All American Entertainment:

About All American Entertainment

All American Entertainment (AAE) is a full-service speakers bureau and talent booking agency, exclusively representing the interests of meeting and event planners to select, book and execute events with keynote speakers and entertainment that will leave a lasting impact on their audiences. As one of the largest global talent buyers, AAE has booked over $200M of celebrity talent on behalf of thousands of the most respected companies and organizations in the world. Since 2002, AAE has connected thousands of live and virtual events around the world with their perfect speaker, host, celebrity, or performer. In 2022, AAE proudly celebrates its 20th anniversary.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE All American Entertainment