InventHelp Inventor Develops Recreational Chair to Provide Cooling Comfort (PBT-153)

PITTSBURGH, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a more comfortable way to sit and enjoy hot outdoor environments without overheating," said an inventor, from Mesa, Ariz., "so I invented the MISTING CHAIR. My design could be particularly beneficial during the COVID-19 pandemic when pools are closed."

The invention provides an effective way to stay cool during various outdoor activities. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional recreational chairs. As a result, it helps to prevent the user from overheating and it enhances comfort and relaxation. The invention features an adjustable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Phoenix sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-PBT-153, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

