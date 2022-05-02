Busch Gardens Honors Military Appreciation Month with Free Park Admission to Active-Duty U.S. Military, Veterans and Their Families Through Annual Waves of Honor Program

Busch Gardens parks in Tampa and Williamsburg provide complimentary one-day admission to military veterans and their families April 25 through May 15

Active-duty military members and their guests continue to enjoy one-day complimentary admission all year long

Busch Gardens has offered free admission to U.S. military for more than 20 years

More than 10 million U.S. military guests and their families have visited the park at no charge through the Waves of Honor program

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. and TAMPA BAY, Fla. , May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Busch Gardens today honored Military Appreciation Month with free one-day admission to its parks from April 25 - May 15 for U.S. military veterans and up to three guests. Active-duty military and their guests continue to enjoy one-day complimentary admission all year long. The offers are part of Busch Gardens' long-standing Waves of Honor program that salutes active-duty military members, veterans, and their families by offering special pricing and promotions throughout the year.

For more than 20 years, SeaWorld has been proud to provide complimentary park access to members of the United States military. More than 10 million guests – active-duty military members, veterans, and their families – have enjoyed free admission to the company's parks. Whether it's educational animal experiences or thrilling attractions, Busch Gardens invites military families for a day of family fun on us.

"We are proud to support the brave men and women who protect and serve our country," said Marc Swanson, chief executive officer of SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment. "Extending free park admission to military service members, veterans and their families through our Waves of Honor program is a small token of our appreciation for our military members' continued bravery, service and sacrifice. We welcome all military families to our parks for a fun-filled day to make lasting memories together."

Eligible U.S. military veterans and retirees can register for complimentary single-day ticket(s) for themselves and up to three dependents before May 15 at www.WavesofHonor.com. After registering, all tickets must be redeemed by July 10. To participate, military service members and their direct dependents must have a valid active military ID.

U.S. active-duty, activated or drilling reservist, or National Guardsman also can take advantage of one complimentary admission for themselves and up to three dependents per year to Busch Gardens. Additional discounts and offers are available for active military and veterans through MWR and ITT offices on U.S. military bases and online at www.WavesofHonor.com . These offers are available year-round and may differ by park.

About Busch Gardens Tampa Bay

Busch Gardens® Tampa Bay is the ultimate family adventure, offering 300 acres of fascinating attractions based on exotic explorations around the world. Busch Gardens is a unique blend of thrilling rides, AZA accredited zoo with thousands of animals representing more than 200 species, and exciting seasonal events all year providing unrivaled experiences for guests of every age. For more information, visit www.BuschGardensTampa.com . Busch Gardens is owned by SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: SEAS), a leading theme park and entertainment company providing experiences that matter and inspiring guests to protect animals and the wild wonders of our world.

About Busch Gardens Williamsburg

Busch Gardens® Williamsburg is an action-packed European-themed adventure park with 17th-century charm and 21st-century technology, boasting more than 100 acres of family fun. Home to top-rated roller coasters, more than 50 rides and attractions, live stage shows, monthly special events and delicious culinary experiences. Busch Gardens has been voted the "World's Most Beautiful Amusement Park" every year since 1990. For more information, visit www.BuschGardensWilliamsburg.com. Busch Gardens is owned by SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: SEAS), a leading theme park and entertainment company providing experiences that matter and inspiring guests to protect animals and the wild wonders of our world. The SeaWorld® rescue team has helped more than 38,000 animals in need over the Company's history.

