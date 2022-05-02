Bureau Veritas Announces Opening of Food Safety and Quality Testing Laboratory in the United States

NEW YORK, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bureau Veritas, a world leader in testing, inspection and certification (TIC) services, today announced the opening of its third US microbiology laboratory located in Reno, Nevada. The new laboratory offers rapid pathogen testing as well as microbiology indicator analyses to ensure the safety of food and agriculture commodities.

The facility is an ISO 17025 accredited laboratory, ensuring the laboratory is technically proficient and that the data it produces is both accurate and precise. Bureau Veritas' Reno laboratory is a part of its broader network of agri-food accredited microbiology and chemistry laboratories in North America. These laboratory activities support the agri-food market in combination with other services such as agriculture commodities inspection, grading and testing, as well as its suite of GFSI certification and training services.

"Our newest food laboratory in Reno, Nevada continues our expansion in the US and supports our commitment to servicing our customers consistently across North America," said Waylon Sharp, Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Food and Agri North America, Bureau Veritas. "We remain committed to expanding our geographic scope and offering unique services to the agri-food market to support their demand for reliable food product verification".

Whether customers are involved in catering, hospitality, retail, manufacturing, processing, or producing––Bureau Veritas' testing and certification services support regulatory compliance, safety, and quality across the full food chain, shaping a world of trust for communities. Learn more about Bureau Veritas' Food and Agri services at: https://www.bvna.com/food-agriculture.

About Bureau Veritas

Bureau Veritas is a world leader in laboratory testing, inspection and certification services. Created in 1828, the Group has close to 80,000 employees located in nearly 1,600 offices and laboratories around the globe. Bureau Veritas helps its 400,000 clients improve their performance by offering services and innovative solutions in order to ensure that their assets, products, infrastructure and processes meet standards and regulations in terms of quality, health and safety, environmental protection and social responsibility.

Bureau Veritas is listed on Euronext Paris and belongs to the CAC 40 ESG, CAC Next 20 and SBF 120 indices.

Compartment A, ISIN code FR 0006174348, stock symbol: BVI.For more information, visit www.bvna.com, and follow us on Twitter (@bureauveritasNA) and LinkedIn.

