Wom platform will be launched worldwide at 2022, May, 18th 01:00 (UTC+8), when 100,000 Wom Nodes are available for pre-sale.

Wom will be implemented in stages around Wom Node, music NFT, L2E and other modules.

BREA, Calif., April 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Wom- A Decentralized Music Platform Is Going to Be Launched Worldwide (PRNewswire)

The combination of music and the digital age

Founded in California in 2022, Wom Labs is a Web3.0 company that combines blockchain with music industry perfectly, thanks to the blockchain decentralization technology. It encourages contemporary musicians, creators, producers and music lovers to share and create more pure music works through a complete ecomodel of music creation, distribution, trading and sharing. Adhering to the ecological principle of "benefiting the music fans and listeners", it sets up a bridge for music creators and fans to communicate directly.

Led by OG: G-Stark, a blockchain that manages listed companies, Wom Labs is co-produced by well-known musicians and towering figures from Tencent, ByteDance, SEA and miHoYo. Wom Labs boasts a full-time MOD team, members of which are highly experienced and will support Wom Labs' community operation. So far, Wom Labs has recruited many musicians to boost the early promotion and successfully established the media matrix, hoping to create a new era of digital music.

Wom, a decentralized platform for global musicians

Wom is Wom Labs' new music NFT platform in the Web3.0 era, which focuses on a fair, transparent, shared, open and immersive music ecosystem. Creators may easily create and issue NFT through Wom, and have access to the revenues in connection with their creation, either as lyricists, composers, singers or otherwise, or as independent musicians. Thanks to NFT and smart contract, all creation benefits are vested in creators and copyright owners, to the extent that authors have absolute control over their works. Besides, Wom can tailor cooperation programs and income distribution mechanisms for copyright companies to ensure that copyright owners gain benefits in the Web3.0 world. Wom is a platform for win-win cooperation in the Web3.0 era.

Wom, a new world for music lovers

Wom is a decentralized social platform driven by music culture. Here, fans can buy the creators' NFT and works and communicate with their favorite creators directly. Music lovers can get value back by listening to music for free, make content consumption become value investing, and derive benefits from hobbies and tastes. Far away from the influence of politics, region and policy, Wom will provide a better creative environment and a more pure free socializing.

Wom Node,Basic Building Block of Web 3.0 Wom's Platform

Wom Node is the infrastructure leading to Web3.0 and will be deployed in different parts of the globe by the distributed technology. With Wom Node's distributed servers, holders may provide storage and hosting capabilities for the decentralized network of Wom, thus facilitating the sustained development of Wom.

A small number of Wom Nodes will be distributed (not purchased) to Wom's music initiators, ecological contributors and partners. They will be the guardians of Wom and contribute to the sustainable development of the whole ecosystem.

Wom Node holders will, with the sustained development and ecological building of the Wom platform, receive rewards from Wom according to the fixed distribution logic. To put it simply, the more flowing music NFT in the Wom, the more connections, interactions, exchanges and value delivery between music fans and creators, and the more sound ecosystem. In this case, Wom Node will be of more significance as the infrastructure ecosystem of the Wom.

Keeping pace with the times for the future of Wom

NFT-Avatar, the first NFT issued on the Wom platform, will be introduced to the Wom community as a metaverse avatar, linking the Wom individuals into a decentralized autonomous organization.

The Wom platform allows musicians to issue NFT and self-define the forming of club members, fans PASS, free access to songs, collections, works of art, and music albums, etc.

In order to facilitate the dissemination of Web3.0 music culture, Wom will invite world-famous musicians to co-organize WOM offline music festivals. Wom World Music Tour will be held with WOM Awards, which are favored by global musicians and also Wom's direction of efforts.

Wom, a new music benchmark in the Web3.0 era

The world today is a digital age, and so is music. Music and technology have always been tied together in every leap forward, ranging from records to tapes and from offline to online. As new technologies and concepts such as 5G, blockchain, AI and metaverse are emerging rapidly, our ways of music creation and release have changed dramatically.

Wom is an industry revolution of "blockchain + music". In the Wom, everyone can be a music creator and every user can enjoy an auditory carnival of lossless tone quality for free. Keeping good music updated online, Wom draws musicians and listeners closer, and brings music back to its own purity and freedom.

In the Web3.0 era, Wom will bring you to a new world of digital music. Are you ready to be a witness?

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Wom Labs