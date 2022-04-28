UnityPoint Health Named Among 150 Top Places to Work in Healthcare

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UnityPoint Health® is one of the top places to work in healthcare in the U.S. according to a national healthcare trade publication.

This recognition is affirmation of the commitment we have to our strong culture and to our team members.

Becker's Hospital Review included UnityPoint Health on their 2022 list of "150 Top Places to Work in Healthcare." The list highlights hospitals, health systems and healthcare companies that promote diversity within the workforce, employee engagement and professional growth.

"I am extremely proud that UnityPoint Health is listed among the '150 Top Places to Work in Healthcare' in the U.S.," said UnityPoint Health President and CEO Clay Holderman. "This recognition is affirmation of the commitment we have to our strong culture and to our team members, showing them just how much they matter to this world."

UnityPoint Health has worked diligently to invest in team members in three key areas:

Team Member Empowerment – In 2021, we raised minimum pay to $15 per hour and provided all team members with COVID appreciation bonuses. We also updated our onboarding and orientation process to enhance team members' first impression experience to build culture and drive retention.

Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) – In 2022, we hired a chief diversity officer, who leads our system and regional DEI efforts to focus on ensuring all team members feel like they belong at UnityPoint Health. We have established various focus and employee resource groups where team members can share backgrounds, experiences and discuss strategies to make UnityPoint Health a more inclusive work environment. We also provide a safe space for LGBTQ+ team members to do their best work.

Leadership Effectiveness – UnityPoint Health offers resources around teambuilding, engagement and retention to help leaders and team members continue to grow in their careers at UnityPoint Health. We also support team members through performance management, merit increases, You Matter Day and offer recognition opportunities like Honoring YOU, where leaders and team members can commend colleagues for accomplishments, big and small.

UnityPoint Health is also investing in mental health support. "The pandemic has taken an enormous toll on all health care workers, and they need time and space to heal," said UnityPoint Health Chief Human Resources Officer Aaron Gillingham. "UnityPoint Health has prioritized mental health and well-being resources for all team members in 2021 and 2022 and encourage those who need help to feel comfortable talking about it."

Mental and Emotional Health Resources offered by UnityPoint Health include:

Employee Assistance Program – Confidential and compassionate support for team members and their immediate family members offering support for depression, anxiety, marital problems and substance abuse

HealBright – Accessible self-paced mental and emotional wellness classes

Well-being Classes – Instructor-led classes that include topics like Change Resilience and Burning Bright Instead of Burning Out

Wellbeats – Free access to more than 1,000 fitness, nutrition and mindfulness classes for all ages and abilities

Workplace Violence Prevention – Safety practices are prioritized with de-escalation and problem-solving courses, and are rolled out systemwide

UnityPoint Health is the only health system in Iowa to be named to this year's list and is one of only a handful of health systems in Illinois and Wisconsin to be included.

For individuals interested in joining our team, search the career page on our website: unitypoint.org/joinourteam.

About UnityPoint Health

UnityPoint Health is one of the nation's most integrated health systems, providing care to both metropolitan and rural communities across Iowa, western Illinois and southern Wisconsin. Headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa, UnityPoint Health has relationships with more than 450 physician clinics, 20 regional and 19 community network hospitals, 7 community mental health centers, 4 accredited colleges and home care services throughout its 9 regions. UnityPoint Health entities employ more than 33,000 employees who are dedicated to making it easier for people to live well. More at unitypoint.org.

