Pintec Shows a Good Momentum of Development in Business

BEIJING, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pintec Technology Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: PT) ("Pintec" or the "Company"), a leading independent technology platform enabling financial services in China, announced its audited financial results for the year ended December 31, 2021 on April 28, 2022 Eastern Time. The annual report shows that Pintec's financial structure was further improved , gross profit margin reached 48.2% for the full year of 2021 compared to 24.5% for the same period of 2020.

As a leading independent technology platform enabling financial services in China，Pintec connects business partners and financial partners on its open platform and enable them to provide financial services to end users efficiently and effectively. Pintec empowers business partners by providing them with the capability to add a financing option to their product offerings, helps financial partners adapt to the new digital economy by enabling them to access the online population that they could not otherwise reach efficiently or effectively.

In 2021, Pintec commenced the new offering of the small and medium enterprise("SME") technical services whereby utilize its proven "SaaS + Fintech" model as a total solution in order to accelerate the digitization of SMEs, encompassing technology-based credit services and solutions to the manufacturing process and operations of these SMEs.

As a leading developer for credit services, Pintec initiated a technology-based credit assessment system for SMEs as early as 2016. Pintec's technology-based credit services and solutions focus on customer acquisition and risk control, and were adopted in several business aspects, including e-commerce, payment, corporate finance and taxation. So far, Pintec's solution has enabled over thousands of SMEs in managing their cash flows and needs.

On the other hand, Pintec is replicating the successful cases and experience of in China to overseas, including the entire Asia-Pacific region, as well as Europe, North America and other markets,and has achieved important progress. Based on big data and AI-driven risk control modeling capabilities provided by Pintec, It can automatically perform KYC, bank flow analysis and real-time payment, provide customers with more efficient and lower cost digital credit services.

"Pintec's vision remains unchanged to make finance easier for everyone, we ensure our solutions are developed for the future of finance, rather than short term, and in order to better connect end users with business and financial partners. We are always a strong advocate that technology must service business. The only way to create more value to our partners is to have a deep understanding of their current business, as well as the future of their business. We are always most pleased to see our partners truly benefited from our solutions and our services. After all, that is what Pintec is about, and that is why we exist." says Victor Li, Chief Executive Officer of Pintec.

