Mérieux NutriSciences Certification LLC achieves approval as a GLOBALG.A.P. Certification Body

CHICAGO, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mérieux NutriSciences Certification LLC, a leader in global food safety and quality auditing and a division of Mérieux NutriSciences, is proud to announce its approval as a GLOBALG.A.P. Certification Body (CB), with accreditation for GLOBALG.A.P. Integrated Farm Assurance, the world's leading farm assurance certification program .

GLOBALG.A.P. certification is one of the most widely accepted private sector food safety certifications in the world. Mérieux NutriSciences' new partnership with GLOBALG.A.P. allows Mérieux NutriSciences to extend its offerings to include greater service to the food industry. Combining GLOBALG.A.P.'s independent certification system and online auditing module capability with Mérieux NutriSciences' leading auditing expertise, Mérieux NutriSciences customers will now be able to find greater access to new markets, suppliers, and retailers while maintaining best in class food safety systems.

"Partnering with GLOBALG.A.P. allows Mérieux NutriSciences Certification LLC to continue the strong tradition to offer industry leading certifications to all our global customers" says Vice President of Expert Services, Tracie Sheehan. "Mérieux NutriSciences Certification LLC has always been at the forefront of certification and we continue that strong tradition with the GLOBALG.A.P. accreditation achievement."

"We are delighted to welcome Mérieux NutriSciences as an approved provider of our Integrated Farm Assurance certification and GLOBALG.A.P. Risk Assessment on Social Practice to fruit and vegetable growers in North America," says Roberta Anderson, Executive Vice President of GLOBALG.A.P. North America, Inc. "GLOBALG.A.P. relies on our approved CBs to issue independent third-party certifications around the globe. These CBs are highly qualified service providers who undergo rigorous evaluation and accreditation to achieve and maintain their GLOBALG.A.P. approval. We are looking forward to serving farmers and supporting responsible agriculture practices in partnership with Mérieux NutriSciences."

GLOBALG.A.P. certification is now available through Mérieux NutriSciences Certification LLC. To initiate an inquiry into GLOBALG.A.P. certification, please contact certification@mxns.com.

About Mérieux NutriSciences

Mérieux NutriSciences is a leading global food safety and quality partner — offering auditing, consulting, sensory testing, customized training, research services, and digital solutions to the food and nutrition industry. Focused on customer excellence, we protect consumers' health through nutritional research, scientific excellence, and innovation. We customize our services to meet the needs of individual manufacturers, food processors, caterers, restaurants, and retailers. Headquartered in Chicago, Mérieux NutriSciences has grown from a single laboratory to have a global presence. Present in 5 Global Regions countries, Mérieux NutriSciences employs over 8,000 people worldwide in over 100 laboratories.

About GLOBALG.A.P.

GLOBALG.A.P. is a brand of smart farm assurance solutions developed by FoodPLUS GmbH in Cologne, Germany, with cooperation from producers, retailers, and other stakeholders from across the food industry. These solutions include a range of standards for safe, socially and environmentally responsible farming practices. The most widely used GLOBALG.A.P. standard is Integrated Farm Assurance (IFA), applicable for fruit and vegetables, aquaculture, floriculture, livestock, and more. The GLOBALG.A.P. brand began its journey as EUREPGAP in 1997. Two decades later, over 200,000 producers are under GLOBALG.A.P. certification in 134 countries. Nearly 150 team members around the world are dedicated to the mission of spreading responsible farming practices to ensure safe food for future generations.

