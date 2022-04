Indivior Announces Q1 2022 Financial Results

SLOUGH, U.K. and RICHMOND, Va., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Indivior PLC (LON: INDV) today announced its financial results for the period ending March 31, 2022. The earnings release, investor presentation and webcast are available at www.indivior.com.

The earnings press release can be found at https://www.indivior.com/en/media/press-releases

The investor presentation can be found at https://www.indivior.com/investors

Indivior will also host a webcast presentation today at 8:00 AM US EST / 13:00 GMT.

The webcast event link is https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ogy6nn93

Participants may also access the presentation telephonically:

US participants 1-646-741-3167

International participants +44 (0) 2071-928338

Please reference confirmation ID 6687840. A replay of the presentation will be available at www.indivior.com.

About Indivior

Indivior is a global pharmaceutical company working to help change patients' lives by developing medicines to treat substance use disorders (SUD) and serious mental illnesses. Our vision is that all patients around the world will have access to evidence-based treatment for the chronic conditions and co-occurring disorders of SUD. Indivior is dedicated to transforming SUD from a global human crisis to a recognized and treated chronic disease. Building on its global portfolio of opioid use disorder treatments, Indivior has a pipeline of product candidates designed to both expand on its heritage in this category and potentially address other chronic conditions and cooccurring disorders of SUD. Headquartered in the United States in Richmond, VA, Indivior employs more than 900 individuals globally and its portfolio of products is available in over 40 countries worldwide. Visit www.indivior.com to learn more. Connect with Indivior on LinkedIn by visiting www.linkedin.com/company/indivior.

