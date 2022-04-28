G.S. Precision, a Portfolio Company of AE Industrial Partners, Acquires F.T. Gearing, a Leader in Highly Specialized Aerospace Gears

BRATTLEBORO, Vt., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- G.S. Precision, Inc. ("GSP"), a leading manufacturer of complex, high-precision components and specialty hardware used primarily in aerospace engines and defense systems, announced today that it acquired F.T. Gearing Systems ("F.T. Gearing"), a provider of highly engineered gears to the aerospace and defense industries. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

GSP is a portfolio company of AE Industrial Partners ("AEI"), a U.S.-based private equity firm specializing in aerospace, defense & government services, space, power & utility services, and specialty industrial markets. F.T. Gearing marks GSP's second add-on acquisition since being acquired by AEI, including its acquisition of SMC Aerospace last month.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Aldershot, England, F.T. Gearing is a critical supplier within the aerospace supply chain, providing complex, tight-tolerance precision gear components used in next-generation aircraft engines, actuators, and fuel systems. F.T. Gearing has been family owned since its founding and current owners Graham Fitzgerald, CEO, and Nigel Fitzgerald, Managing Director, will continue with F.T. Gearing post-close.

"The acquisition of F.T. Gearing is truly transformational for GSP, providing us with new gear capabilities as well as an entry into F.T. Gearing's blue-chip customers, furthering GSP's position as a premier supplier within the global aerospace and defense ecosystem," said Matt O'Connell, CEO of GSP. "F.T. Gearing a perfect fit with GSP, both in terms of corporate culture and its complex gear manufacturing capabilities, and our customers will benefit from an expanded solutions offering. I look forward to working with Graham and Nigel and the entire F.T. Gearing team as we grow the business together."

"As part of G.S. Precision, we will expand our footprint and gain access to new markets and customers," said Graham Fitzgerald. "In a competitive market, our complementary offerings strongly position us to meet the growing demands of today's largest A&D customers."

"While F.T. Gearing has been a successful family company for over 40 years, the support of GSP and AEI will allow us to capitalize on today's exciting aerospace opportunities," said Nigel Fitzgerald. "We're excited to join the GSP team and are optimistic about the growth ahead."

About G.S. Precision

Based in Brattleboro, VT, G.S. Precision is a leading manufacturer of complex, high precision components and specialty hardware used in a variety of mission critical aerospace and defense applications. For more than 60 years, the Company has utilized state of the art, proprietary manufacturing processes and technologies to deliver a diverse set of components, used in both new production and the aftermarket. For more information, please visit www.gsprecision.com.

About AE Industrial Partners

AE Industrial Partners is a private equity firm specializing in aerospace, defense & government services, space, power & utility services, and specialty industrial markets. AE Industrial Partners invests in market-leading companies that can benefit from its deep industry knowledge, operating experience, and relationships throughout its target markets. AE Industrial Partners is a signatory to the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment and the ILPA Diversity in Action initiative. Learn more at www.aeroequity.com.

CONTACT:

Lambert

Jennifer Hurson

845-507-0571

jhurson@lambert.com

or

Caroline Luz

203-656-2829

cluz@lambert.com

View original content:

SOURCE G.S. Precision; AE Industrial Partners